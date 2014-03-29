Mozilla plunged into crisis as three board members quit over CEO appointment

Half of the Mozilla board have quit their positions at the company following the appointment of new CEO Brendan Eich this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The business bible claims former Mozilla CEOs Gary Kovacs and John Lilly, as well as Ellen Siminoff have left their positions, in protest at co-founder and former CTO Eich's rise to the top chair.

Despite outcry over Eich's personal politics this week, that's not the reason for the mass exodus at the Firefox-maker's board level, according to the Journal.

Those who have left are upset that a more mobile-focused candidate from outside the company wasn't selected to help boost the Firefox OS software.

Poorly received

The arrival of Brendan Eich has not been received well at Mozilla, with protests over a campaign donation to an anti-gay marriage lobby in California back in 2008.

Employees at the non-profit firm have urged Eich to step down from the CEO's position.

In a blog post on Friday, the new boss claimed he was aware of "concerns about my commitment to fostering equality and welcome for LGBT individuals at Mozilla," but pledged they were unfounded.

"I am committed to ensuring that Mozilla is, and will remain, a place that includes and supports everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, age, race, ethnicity, economic status, or religion," he wrote.