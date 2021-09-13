Hurry, the Garmin Lily women's smartwatch is just $150 right now

The Garmin Lily is just $149.99 at Amazon right now. That's a saving of $50 off the regular price, and the cheapest we've seen it so far. This deal applies to the rose gold and sand, light gold and white, and dark purple colorways.

The Garmin Lily launched in January 2021 and is the first Garmin watch designed specifically for women, with a small face, slim band, and a period-tracking app available with a couple of taps. There's also a wide array of workout tracking modes, plus guided breathing sessions to help you manage stress.

Not in the US?

Lowest ever price Garmin Lily: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This is the best price we've seen for the Garmin Lily so far, and it applies to the sand, white and purple versions of the watch. Past experience tells us that the deal is likely to end soon, so move fast if you're interested.

The Lily also offers sleep tracking, and we found that the silicone band is comfortable enough to wear all day and all night.

There's no on-board GPS, which means you'll have to keep your phone with you to track your route, pace and distance during outdoor workouts. That's not surprising for such an affordably priced watch, and piggybacking on your phone's GPS works well enough for more casual training.

In our tests, the Lily's heart rate tracking proved particularly accurate, closely matching the figures from a much more expensive high-end sports watch. That makes the Lily a great choice for high-intensity interval workouts such as spinning.

Other great fitness tracker deals

If the Garmin Lily isn't right for you, there are lots more great deals on fitness trackers and running watches right now, including $20 off the stylish Fitbit Luxe and $21 off the great value Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $20 The Luxe is Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker, and a good alternative to the Garmin Lily if you're looking for something a little more beginner-friendly. It's a pleasure to use, and its bright AMOLED display is particularly striking.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: $69.99 $48.99 at Walmart

Save $21 The Mi Band 6 gives you a whole lot of features for your money, including sports tracking, a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and up to 14 days of battery life. It's all capped off with a bright AMOLED display so you can see your stats even in direct sunlight. With $21 off, it's a steal.

