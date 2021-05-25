How to watch today's big Panasonic GH cameras launch

Panasonic is hosting a Lumix Live event is today for the launch of some "new GH series cameras", making it a potentially bumper event for filmmakers. Here's how you can tune in to see the announcements for yourself.

When is the Lumix Live GH event? The Lumix Live event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST / midnight AEST. How long will the event last? Panasonic hasn’t revealed how long the event will last, but as it seems like they’ll be announcing two cameras (at least) we’d expect it to go on for about 30-60 minutes.

Over on its official Instagram account, @lumixusa has been teasing the reveal of multiple new GH series cameras for today's event, suggesting fans of the brand's mirrorless cameras could be in luck.

Given that this year will see the 20th anniversary of Lumix cameras, we could see some fairly major announcements - and fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out.

The current Panasonic GH5 was announced way back in 2017, with the Panasonic GH5S arriving a year later in early 2018, so some successors are well overdue.

Both cameras have been hugely popular with filmmakers looking for powerful video specs in a small, weather-proof body, so we're looking forward to seeing what Panasonic has in store. Here's how to tune into the live event today.

How to watch the Panasonic Lumix Live event

You can tune into the Lumix Live reveal event by heading to the official Lumix Cameras YouTube channel, or you can watch the broadcast from the video above.

Either come back here or head to YouTube at 10 AM ET / 3 PM BST to catch the event as it happens.

If you click the 'Set reminder' button on the video, you should receive a notification through your Google account when the Lumix Live event kicks off.

What to expect from today’s Panasonic Lumix Live event

Given that the Panasonic event teaser states that "new GH series cameras are coming", we're expecting to see the arrival of at least two new mirrorless cameras – and they're likely to be successors to the current Panasonic GH5.

The Panasonic GH5 was a ground-breaking camera when it first released – offering 4K 4:2:2 10-Bit video internally in a compact body with in-body image stabilization (IBIS) – so we're hoping to see something similarly ground-breaking today.

The event's YouTube description also hints that other Panasonic G series cameras –which include the Panasonic G9 and Panasonic G100 – might be getting some firmware love as part of the event, too.

Below the launch event's video, Panasonic states that "we are committed to further enhancing the G Series lineup and performance of conventional Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras and lenses to meet the continuous demands of creators who value the strong advantage that only MFT can offer."

Whatever happens, it's likely to be a welcome shot in the arm for the Micro Four Thirds system, which has come under fire from both smartphones and increasingly compact full-frame cameras in recent years.

And with Panasonic's main MFT partner Olympus also preparing to mount a comeback under new owners, we're looking forward to seeing what the year brings for the Micro Four Thirds system.