How to watch the Ali vs Munguia fight: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

If you've landed here, we're probably right that you're looking to watch Ali defend his WBO super welterweight title against Jaime Munguia tonight.

This may not be the most legendary pairing of boxers dueling it out that you'll watch this month, but it should make for an interesting fight that will hopefully be longer than last week's Golovkin vs Martirosyan fight. That finished in the second round.

Where and when is the Ali vs Munguia fight? What date is it? The fight is set for tonight (Saturday 12 May) in the US What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin on tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT (or early Sunday morning 3AM BST / 7:30AM IST / 6AM GST / 10AM SGT) Where is it? Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York

The two boxers here will be taking to the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York for the fight, with the undercard being a fight between Rey Vargas and Azat Hovhannisyan.

If you want to tune into the fight, you'll find all of the details you need to watch it live in this article. It isn't hugely available on TV worldwide, so a VPN may be the best way to stream the fight, so we've given you all the details below.

How to watch Ali v Munguia: US stream

HBO is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

Already have HBO in the US? You'll be able to watch it live from 10PM ET on the main HBO channel on your TV. You're also able to stream it on the HBO website too, but it's not clear if that will just be for replays after the fight or if that will be live - this is one of the first fights HBO has hosted. If you're a HBO customer, you'll also be able to use HBO Go on your phone or tablet so you can watch it on the move. It costs $15 a month, and if you use a VPN you'll be able to sign up for that but you'll probably need to have a card registered to the US so it's unlikely you'll want to do this from other places in the world.

How to watch Ali v Munguia fight in the UK

Much like last week's Golovkin v Martirosyan fight, you won't be able to watch this in the UK. It seems the normal go to streaming sources for boxing don't think it will be worthwhile for the amount of people that will tune in.

It may be down to the super late start time of 3AM, but it's a shame for UK boxing fans. Our best recommendation if you're dedicated to watching this fight live is finding a way to combine one of our VPN recommendations with one of the streams on this page.

How to watch Ali v Munguia: Australia stream

The same goes for Australia - there's no official provider for the fight there. That means you'll have to find a separate live stream and watch it through a VPN or miss out on the big fight.