How to watch the Ali vs Munguia fight: live stream the boxing online from anywhere

If you've landed here, we're probably right that you're looking to watch Ali defend his WBO super welterweight title against Jaime Munguia tonight.
This may not be the most legendary pairing of boxers dueling it out that you'll watch this month, but it should make for an interesting fight that will hopefully be longer than last week's Golovkin vs Martirosyan fight. That finished in the second round.
Where and when is the Ali vs Munguia fight?
What date is it? The fight is set for tonight (Saturday 12 May) in the US
What time is it? You can expect the ring walk to begin on tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT (or early Sunday morning 3AM BST / 7:30AM IST / 6AM GST / 10AM SGT)
Where is it? Turning Stone Resort Casino, New York
The two boxers here will be taking to the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York for the fight, with the undercard being a fight between Rey Vargas and Azat Hovhannisyan.
If you want to tune into the fight, you'll find all of the details you need to watch it live in this article. It isn't hugely available on TV worldwide, so a VPN may be the best way to stream the fight, so we've given you all the details below.
Live stream Ali v Munguia with a VPN
Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Ali vs Munguia fight online in English speaking countries. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you'll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available:
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)
This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN
2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming.
3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video
How to watch Ali v Munguia: US stream
HBO is hosting the fight exclusively in the US
Already have HBO in the US? You'll be able to watch it live from 10PM ET on the main HBO channel on your TV. You're also able to stream it on the HBO website too, but it's not clear if that will just be for replays after the fight or if that will be live - this is one of the first fights HBO has hosted.
If you're a HBO customer, you'll also be able to use HBO Go on your phone or tablet so you can watch it on the move. It costs $15 a month, and if you use a VPN you'll be able to sign up for that but you'll probably need to have a card registered to the US so it's unlikely you'll want to do this from other places in the world.
How to watch Ali v Munguia fight in the UK
Much like last week's Golovkin v Martirosyan fight, you won't be able to watch this in the UK. It seems the normal go to streaming sources for boxing don't think it will be worthwhile for the amount of people that will tune in.
It may be down to the super late start time of 3AM, but it's a shame for UK boxing fans. Our best recommendation if you're dedicated to watching this fight live is finding a way to combine one of our VPN recommendations with one of the streams on this page.
How to watch Ali v Munguia: Australia stream
The same goes for Australia - there's no official provider for the fight there. That means you'll have to find a separate live stream and watch it through a VPN or miss out on the big fight.