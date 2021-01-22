How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online and stream every episode from anywhere now

From warping minds with off-the-wall adult cartoon Rick and Morty, writer Mike McMahan's latest animated show sees him turn his attention to all things warp speed. Read on as we explain how to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online, wherever you are in the world right now.

Set after the movie Star Trek: Nemesis (but before Picard), the cartoon comedy show follows the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The show is the first Star Trek animated series in decades, and features a pretty big name voice talent.

The cast includes The Boys’ Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Space Force’s Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Master of None’s Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and The Good Place’s Eugene Cordero(Ensign Rutherford).

Essentially a workplace sitcom, the show follows the day-to-day lives of the under-appreciated crew as they come up against a host of galactic threats.

McMahan, who was responsible for some of Rick and Morty's most beloved episodes including Total Rickall, as well as being the co-creator of the Hulu series Solar Opposites.

His Trekkie credentials are also legit, having been the brains behind the hugely popular Star Trek: The Next Generation season 8 Twitter account, which imagined what the show might have looked like had it continued beyond its seventh series.

Read on for your full guide to streaming Star Trek: Lower Decks - for fans in the UK and Australia you can watch for nothing thanks to a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial .

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now when Star Trek: Lower Decks Decks lands in the UK and Australia - or wanting to tune in from countries where it's been around a bit longer - you’ll be unable to watch the sci-fi comedy due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online FREE in the UK

UK viewers will at last get to watch each episode of the first season of the show from Friday , January 22 via Amazon Prime Video. With Amazon Prime Video you get lots of benefits in addition to access to thousands of films and TV series, all for £7.99 a month. There’s also a 30-day free trial. This means you could watch all episodes of season 1 without spending a penny.



How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online in the US

This show first aired exclusively last year on CBS All Access(soon to be renamed Paramount Plus) in the US, so you’ll have to register to the streaming service to watch all of the Starfleet situation comedy. It’s $5.99 for their Limited Commercials plan, or $9.99 to stream without interruption. Both options come with 1-week FREE and you can cancel any time, so you could watch episodes free of charge. Expecting to stick around? You’ll save 15% if you purchase an annual subscription.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online in Canada

Canadian Trekkies have two options available. Firstly, cable channels CTV Sci-Fi and the French-language speciality channel Z has been airing the show. If you don’t have access to cable (or don't want it), streaming service Crave has your back and has all of season one available on demand. It’s $9.99 per month, and includes hit TV series and premium channel Showtime. There are also a number of upgrade options available for an additional fee.

How to watch watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online in Australia

Thanks to Amazon Prime Video you can also watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online in Australia from January 22. Antipodeans can subscribe to Prime for $6.99 per month. If you’re new to Amazon Prime, however, you’re eligible for a 30-day free trial and could binge the entire first season for nothing!

