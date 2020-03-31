How to watch Rise of Skywalker: stream the new Star Wars movie online

Whether you managed to survive last Christmas without seeing the new Star Wars movie or are planning to re-watch it as part of your next lockdown binge, you're in luck as Star Wars: Episode IX - the Rise of Skywalker has just landed for at-home streaming in a number of countries around the world. Here's how to watch Rise of Skywalker online - stream the latest Star War movie no matter where you are in the world with the help of our guide.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker cheat sheet Released: 2019 Director: J.J. Abrams Cast (credits order): Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Issac Rating (US/UK): PG-13 / 12A

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't already watched the first two movies in the Star sequel trilogy - The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi - there are spoilers below. Scroll down for a completely spoiler-free global guide to watching Rise of Skywalker.

While there are numerous theories on the right way to watch Star Wars movies in order, Rise of Skywalker is the last film in the iconic franchise and kicks-off with the news (as heavily suggested by its trailers) that Emperor Palpatine is still alive.

Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Issac) subsequently lead the Resistance as it looks to stop the First Order and Palpatine from establishing a new Empire, while the emotional heartbeat and turning point of the film lies in the dramatic showdown between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

Released in 2019 and directed by J.J. Abrams, the final Star Wars movie was a $1bn smash hit at the box office - and now it's available for on-demand streaming early. Sadly, it's not yet on Disney+ like all the other Star Wars movies are - the only other exception being Solo in the US, which is instead found on Netflix.

If this seems confusing, don't worry - Rise of Skywalker needn't be a dealbreaker if you were thinking of checking out Disney Plus, as there's a FREE 7-day trial of the service currently on offer for a limited time. Now, read on for full details on how to watch Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker online from anywhere.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker from outside your country

Admittedly, the coronavirus pandemic means a great many of us aren't going anywhere in the near future, leaving Exegol to look like something of a luxury retreat. Nevertheless, global travel will one day return and you could find yourself abroad during these difficult times for any number of reasons. When that's the case, taking small home comforts with you has never been as important as it is today, and that extends to streaming TV shows and movies like you normally would from the comfort of your couch. Unfortunately, this isn't always possible due to geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Rise of Skywalker and a load more movies and shows in full no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows from all over the world.

Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily watch Skywalker from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online: stream Star Wars movies in the US

Streaming Star Wars movies in the US is generally simple, thanks to Disney Plus. But as we've said, Rise of Skywalker is the big outlier when it comes to the platform's galactic catalogue and doesn't have a confirmed release date on the service. However, you can still watch Rise of Skywalker online today for as little as $5.99. That's the rental fee for the movie at Amazon Prime Video, where you'll get 30 days to watch Skywalker within a 48-hour window - or you can just buy the new Star Wars movie outright for $19.99. Until it comes to Disney Plus, this is the most affordable option and the one most people are likely to be familiar with. But Skywalker or no Skywalker, Disney Plus is still a great value streaming service. For just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, you get an A-grade content lineup that includes every episode of The Simpsons (ever!), all the Marvel movies, a nearly complete collection of Star Wars films, and the full Pixar canon - so it's also the best way to watch Frozen 2 as well. Plus, Disney has pledged to bring Rise of Skywalker to Disney Plus earlier than planned - get a FREE 7-day trial of the service and you might just be rewarded for your patience. Remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Rise of Skywalker while it's still exclusive to the US market, just as if you were at home.

Unfortunately, anyone in the UK currently wanting to watch Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker can't do so just yet - even if you're willing to pay for the privilege. But you still have options. The Rise of Skywalker has been given a digital UK release date of April 13. So far, it can be pre-ordered on the Sky Store and Amazon Prime Video, where it costs £13.99 to buy and keep in HD - solid value if you compare it to the price of a cinema ticket. The other sensible play is to wait for the movie to arrive on Disney Plus. It's currently the only Star Wars film that isn't available on the platform and the hope is obviously that it lands sooner rather than later - though there hasn't been an official announcement. For those willing to exercise patience, Disney Plus has lots of offer right away when it comes to streaming new shows and movies - here's how to watch Onward, the latest release from Pixar, for instance. It's available for just £5.99 a month and there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can check it out for yourself. Should you be from the US but find yourself in the UK for whatever reason right now, remember that while you can't watch Rise of Skywalker online like you would back in your home state on services like the US-version of Prime Video, you can access these just like you normally would by using a VPN.

How to watch Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker online in Canada

As in the US, those wanting to watch Rise of Skywalker online will have to cough up a few bucks in Canada. The most easily accessible option for most people is likely to be YouTube, where you can rent the new Star Wars movie for CA$4.99 - or buy it outright for $24.99 in HD or $29.99 in 4K Ultra HD. If you find yourself in Canada and want to make use of the streaming services and content you normally would at home, don't forget you can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Star Wars online: stream Rise of Skywalker in Australia

While Australia has its own excellent Disney Plus streaming service, Rise of Skywalker is again on the sidelines for the time being. Instead, those Down Under wanting to watch Star Wars online will find the movie available to buy for AU$24.99 via a number of popular services, including iTunes. Those hankering after a 4K Star Wars viewing experience should head to the Microsoft Store, however, where it's $29.99 to buy in Ultra HD. And don't forget, anyone from the US or Canada stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch Skywalker online as usual can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream Star Wars using the service of their choice.