King among men Clark Griswold is back to give you all kinds of brilliantly bad ideas this holiday season. From destroying your nouveau riche neighbor's house with an oversized Christmas tree to electrocuting your senile Aunt's cat, Sparky has it all covered in his quest for a perfect "old fashioned family Christmas" - right down to the classic Yuletide tradition of briefly kidnapping your boss. Read on as our guide explains how to watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation online from anywhere.

Watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation online 1989 holiday classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is widely available to watch online. Full streaming details are below - and if you’re out of the country during the holidays, just grab a quality VPN to tune in your favorite Christmas flicks just like you would at home.

Written by the legendary John Hughes, Christmas Vacation is the third instalment in the National Lampoon Vacation series starring Chevy Chase as try-hard everyman Clark Griswold. Along for the ride are wife Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo) and children Rusty (Johnny Galecki) and daughter Audrey (Juliette Lewis). Representing the less hygienic side of the family, we also get a stellar performance from Randy Quaid as trailer park aficionado cousin Eddie.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation ranks right up there as many people's all-time favorite Christmas movie - something we scientifically proved via a show of hands over Zoom. Rated PG-13 with a run time of just over 1hr 30 mins, there's the odd bit of foul language and occasionally bawdy humor, but it's a broadly speaking a family-friendly flick and arguably the finest effort in the National Lampoon franchise.

Ready to feel a whole lot better about your dysfunctional family holiday traditions? Then follow our guide below for all the details you need to watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation online today.

How to watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation from outside your country

If you’re taking a sun-soaked winter holiday abroad, or find yourself out of the country for work, then your efforts to stream Christmas Vacation online may be thwarted by geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily for fans of classic Christmas fare, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you alter your IP address, meaning you can access regionally restricted content no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation free online in the US

It's great news for festive film fans in the US, as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is part of the library of top streaming service fuboTV. The complete cable replacement service costs from $59.99 a month - but you can take advantage of a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial today and essentially watch Christmas Vacation free online, if that's what you choose. Alternatively, you can buy or rent the film from Amazon for $9.99/$3.99, respectively. Outside of the US? No problem. A quality VPN service will let you connect to your home streaming services and watch all the content they offer, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation free online in the UK right now

Christmas is one of those times of year when the benefits of an Amazon Prime subscription really speak for themselves - and that extends to watching Christmas Vacation online. The National Lampoon's classic is part of the extensive Prime Video streaming library, meaning Prime members can watch it online at no extra cost. Amazon's premium tier costs just £7.99 a month - but you can take advantage of its famous FREE 30-day trial offer first, effectively meaning you watch Christmas Vacation free online! Trying to connect to your IPTV service from a different region? We’re afraid geo-blocks will throw a spanner in the works. However, by downloading a VPN you’ll be able to circumvent regional-restrictions, and so stream Yuletide classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation as if you were on the sofa back home.

How to watch Christmas Vacation online in Canada

Canadians unfortunately don't have a streaming service offering Christmas Vacation this festive season - though you can buy or rent it from a number of VOD platforms. Of the many offerings, most people will be familiar with Amazon Prime Video, where it costs CAD$4.99 to rent or $9.99 to buy. If you’re currently abroad but desperate to see Clark save Christmas, a top quality VPN will let you connect to a registered service from practically anywhere.

How to watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation online in Australia

Streaming service Binge is the place to turn for your Christmas Vacation fix Down Under, with the Foxtel-owned service offering the movie as part of its extensive catalogue. Plans start from just AUD$9.99 a month - and there's a generous 2-week FREE Binge so you can check out the service for yourself without paying a penny. Remember that if you’re travelling internationally, then we’d recommend you grab a VPN subscription to keep enjoying the best content from your favourite on-demand services and VOD platforms, no matter where you are right now.