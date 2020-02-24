Honor View 30 Pro is finally going global, but without its cheaper sibling

The Honor View 30 was announced at the end of 2019 in China, and it finally looks like the phone is coming to other countries – but just the Pro version, and not to very many countries at all.

Honor announced the View 30 Pro’s global rollout at its MWC 2020 replacement event in Barcelona on February 24, where it also showed off the Honor 9X Pro, the MagicBook laptops and the Magic Earbuds.

The Honor View 30 Pro has three rear cameras consisting of a 40MP f/1.6 main, 8MP f/2.4 telephoto (for 3x optical zoom) and 12MP f/2.2MP ultrawide camera, and there’s a 32MP snapper on the front joined by an 8MP ultrawide selfie cam for group shots. These aren’t incredible camera specs, but the phone should take some pretty decent pictures, and the addition of an ultrawide lens on the front is pretty rare in phones.

The chipset here is the Kirin 990, which is the most premium processor from Huawei (Honor’s parent company) so far, and the device is also a 5G phone with 8GB RAM. The battery pack is 4,100mAh, and the phone charges wirelessly as well as with 40W fast charging.

On the front of the Honor View 30 Pro you’re getting a 6.57-inch LCD screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution – while the 20:9 aspect ratio might make it feel quite long and thin to some users.

If these specs sound pretty good to you, we’re afraid to say we don’t know the price just yet, although the Honor View 20 was available at £499 (about $650, AU$900). Saying that, since it's the 'Pro' model coming elsewhere (which would have a higher price tag than non-Pro), the cost could be a little higher.

However, we do have some release date news. Honor told TechRadar the phone won’t be coming to the UK, and while it will come to certain European countries, we’re not sure which just yet, other than Russia where it will be available "soon".

As soon as the phone starts to roll out, TechRadar will try to track one down and test it out, to see if it’s worth buying if you live in one of the countries it’s available.