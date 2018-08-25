Honor Play is coming soon, and it's designed to offer great mobile gaming

Alongside its range of products like the Honor 10 and Honor 7X, the Honor brand has just revealed that the Honor Play is coming to the UK after launching in China back in July.

We don't currently know if it will be on sale in the US or in Australia, plus we are currently unclear on pricing and we don't expect to hear more on that until Honor's IFA 2018 press conference on August 30.

We have tried out the phone though and you can read all about it in our hands on Honor Play review.

It features the largest screen on an Honor phone to date at 6.3-inches with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution and 409 pixels-per-inch. Design-wise it has a metal unibody and comes in the colors of Midnight Black or Navy Blue in the UK.

The Ultra Violet version you can see above is restricted to other markets, as are two versions called the Player Edition Black and Player Edition Red.

The Honor Play uses the top-end HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset that has featured in other phones like the Huawei P20 Pro, plus it comes with 4GB of RAM in the UK. Some markets also have access to a version with 6GB of RAM.

Gaming central

There's 64GB of storage available as standard plus you can add a microSD card of up to 256GB.

The camera on the rear of the phone is a dual-sensor one with one lens toting 16MP and the other being a 2MP depth sensor. This isn't likely to get you as strong photography as the Honor 10, but it should be able to take some good shots.

Selfies should look great too thanks to a 16MP front-facing camera. The Honor Play is running Emotion UI 8.1, which is the company's own reworking of Android 8.1 Oreo software.

There's a 3,750mAh battery here too, which we hope will allow the phone to keep playing games for hours on end.

While the Honor Play clearly has a lot of power, leaving it capable of running top-end games, there's little here to distinguish it as a gaming phone. Instead the company seems to have focused on making an all-round smartphone that can also play games well as a bonus, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

We expect to hear more about the price and release date of the Honor Play at the company's IFA 2018 press conference on August 30.

