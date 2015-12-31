This is where home entertainment will go in 2016

This past year was another big one for the living room. For starters, we finally got 4K players worthy of our expensive TVs in the Roku 4 and new Amazon Fire TV.

Plus, HDR has evolved from a buzzword thrown around at CES 2015 to a tangible, toggle-able part of the Amazon Instant Video experience.

In the same year, we've seen Steam Machines, like the Alienware Alpha and Origin Omega, one of the long-promised VR headsets (Samsung Gear VR) and A/V receivers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos and DTS: X surround sound.

But work in the living room is never done.

CES 2016 will bring a slew of new products for the space, such as new Ultra HD televisions, multi-room speakers and the further expansion of Android TV. Here's everything that you can look forward to seeing in your entertainment center once the clock strikes 12 on December 31.