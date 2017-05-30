Here's one more sign the 2017 MacBook Pro could be announced next week

It's looking more likely the MacBook Pro 2017 is on the way soon, as Apple has seemingly hinted prospective shoppers should wait until after its big WWDC keynote before deciding to commit to the current model.

Shipping dates for the 15-inch MacBook Pro ordered via Apple's website have been pushed out, with free delivery offered to those willing to wait until June 6-8. That's smack dab in the middle of Apple's WWDC 2017 conference.

Though we won't learn for sure until Apple takes the stage next week, this could be a sign the tech giant plans to announce an updated version of its top-shelf laptop. Apple could be offering up subtle encouragement to hold off buying an outdated version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Wait and see (and save)

Not all MacBooks have an extended free shipping date, however: the 13-inch and Touch Bar-less editions can currently be delivered to US doorsteps for free just 24 hours after placing an order.

At the time of writing, only the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has seen its free shipping dates stretched out.

That said, we wouldn't be surprised if Apple refreshes its entire MacBook line at WWDC, as a report from earlier this month claims a new 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air are expected to debut at Apple's keynote event in addition to a new MacBook Pro.

Will Apple reinvigorate its laptop line following a tough bout of competition from the likes of Microsoft Surface? Fingers crossed we'll know exactly what's on Apple's mind come next week.

Via MacRumors