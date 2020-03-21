Google launches a coronavirus info hub to keep you up to date

We hope you're staying safe and healthy out there in these strange times, and if you're looking for one more place to get information on the new coronavirus then Google has just provided one.

Head to google.com/covid19 to access a host of information about the COVID-19 disease, including symptoms, treatments, and how to avoid getting it in the first place. There are also links to other reliable resources on the web.

If you live in the US, you can look up local resources by state as well: Tell Google which region you live in to get information tailored to your specific area.

"Since the beginning of the year, search interest in COVID-19 has continued to climb around the world," says Google's Emily Moxley. "Right now the disease is the largest topic people are looking for globally, surpassing even some of the most common and consistent queries we see in Search."

More to come

You can also use the site to check out the latest search trends for the coronavirus, and to see the number of cases reported worldwide on a global map. There are even links to resources to help you work from home.

At the same time, Google is pushing out more information to go alongside coronavirus search results, so whenever you run a query related to the virus or the COVID-19 disease, you'll see some of the same official resources too.

Google says the site will be tweaked for international visitors in the near future – though anyone is able to access the US version – and that more information and more resources will be added over time.

It's an unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in and it's not clear yet exactly how everything is going to play out – but if you need the facts about the new coronavirus and COVID-19, Google now has you covered.