Google Duo audio calls are coming to Google Home speakers

The ability to make Google Duo audio calls is reportedly being rolled out to Google Home devices, according to a report by Android Police.

Google Duo is the tech giant's answer to Apple's FaceTime, and was previously restricted to mobile devices and Google Home Hub users, who could use the service to make video calls.

A tipster told Android Police that they were able to place a call with Google Duo on their Google Home Mini, which was backed up by another reader of the site.

So far, Google is yet to make a public announcement about the feature, but you can check whether you are able to make Google Duo audio calls yet on your Home speaker by heading to the settings menu in the Google Home app on your mobile device.

We will be sure to update this article once we have an official response from Google, but it's worth checking your app in a few days if you don't see the service there straight away.

Having recently started testing a group video calling feature, as well as launching Google Duo on the web, it looks like Google is upping the competition against the likes of Apple's FaceTime, Amazon's Alexa Echo calls and Skype.

However, some users that have tested the group calling feature have been left disappointed by it's limit on group chat members; Google Duo allows up to seven users per chat, which pales in comparison to FaceTime's 32 users per chat.

