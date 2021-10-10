Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream: how to watch for free and anywhere right now

It's Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder going at it one more time, as the boxing world's eyes turn to Las Vegas for the third and final part of the epic trilogy between the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber. It's a spectacle even casual fans won't want to miss, so read on as we explain how to watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream wherever you are right now - including where you can watch absolutely free!

Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream Date: Saturday, October 9 (Sunday, October 10 in UK) Fury vs Wilder time (approx): 8.30pm local, 11.30pm ET, 4.30am BST, 2.30pm AEDT Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada Live stream: Fox Sports PPV/ESPN Plus PPV (US) | BT Sport Box Office (UK) | Kayo Sports PPV (AU) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champ Fury is aiming to assert his dominance over former WBC heavyweight champ Wilder once and for all.

The Gypsy King (30-0-1) may not have all the belts, but few would argue that he isn't the top dog in the sport right now. The 6'9" man mountain from Manchester taught Wilder a lesson in their second bout in February last year, dominating his opponent from the first bell to the moment Wilder's towel hit the canvas in Round 7.

Such was Fury's supremacy that it's easy to forget that the Bronze Bomber (42-1-1) dropped him twice in their first bout. The second knockdown came in the final round and looked every inch a decisive blow, before Fury rose to his feet in one of the most iconic sporting moments of all time.

The 6'7" bruiser from Tuscaloosa remains one of the most powerful punchers of all time, and he's had more than a year to plot his revenge. Sfter Oleksandr Usyk stunned Anthony Joshua last month, an upset is far from off the table and Wilder will be desperate to wipe the smile off the Gypsy King's face.

The time has finally arrived! Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight - here's how to watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream no matter where you are in the world...

Free Fury vs Wilder live streams

For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only -pay-to-watch options for Fury vs Wilder III - see below for more details.

But we've scoured TV listings around the world and have found that Azteca 7 in Mexico, REN-TV in Russia, and PPTV in Thailand will have free-to-air coverage in those regions.

Outside that, the official broadcaster in Austria, Germany and Switzerland is sports streaming specialist DAZN. The great thing for fight fans in those countries is that there's a free DAZN trial if you haven't used the service below.

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 anywhere

Never used a VPN before? It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around*

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK you'll want the BT Sport website, or folk from Thailand would head to PPTV

(* ExpressVPN can't unblock Azteca 7 and doesn't have Russian servers, so if you're from Mexico or Russia and want to watch then we'd recommend another reputable VPN provider Surfshark)

(Image credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3: PPV price and live stream in the US

Fury vs Wilder 3 is a pay-per-view event in the US, which is being jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN Plus. The Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber will head to the ring at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. It's an expensive fight for sure though, with the Fury vs Wilder 3 price set at $79.99 - way more than anywhere else in the world. And that fee applies whether or not you're an existing Fox Sports or ESPN subscriber. If you do cough up the dough, you'll be able to live stream the fight on the Fox Sports or ESPN Plus app.

Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £24.95. You'll have to prepare for a late one though, because Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will make their ring walks at 4.30am BST approx. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the event online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 for FREE in Europe

While Fury vs Wilder is PPV or bust in most countries, that's not the case in some major European nations where DAZN holds the fight rights. So if you're a boxing fan in any of Austria, Germany or Switzerland, then get yourself over to the DAZN website and tune in for the main event at around 5.30am CET. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in those countries thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3: live stream in Australia

It's PPV or bust in Australia too, with Fox's Kayo streaming service and Main Event showing Fury vs Wilder 3 Down Under. The fight is priced at $59.95, and Fury and Wilder are expected to make their ring walks at around 2.30pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon - a positively sociable hour compared to other parts of the world. As a streaming service, Kayo Sports has made a real name for itself as the flexible, reasonably priced alternative to pricier packages. Sign up for the Fury vs Wilder fight and you'll be able to watch across a range of devices, including your desktop web browser, iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4 & 5, and selected Smart TVs. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Live stream Wilder vs Fury live in New Zealand

Boxing fans based in New Zealand can watch Fury vs Wilder 3 over on Sky Arena. As is the case elsewhere, it's a PPV affair, costing $39.95. Coverage begins at 2pm NZDT, ahead of the ring walks at around 4.30pm. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

(Image credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images)

Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard

Tyson Fury (c) vs Deontay Wilder

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sánchez – Heavyweight

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki – Heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin – Heavyweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

Who won Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2

Despite an enormous amount of weight gain and just two preparatory fights, Tyson Fury fought then-WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for the first time in December 2018, being knocked down twice but otherwise looking the superior boxer.

The fight was, controversially, scored as a draw, but Fury dominated the rematch in February 2020, Wilder's corner throwing in the towel in Round 7 after their man had twice been knocked to the canvas.

The 6ft 7in Wilder later claimed that his 40lb ring-walk costume tired him out, that his water may have been spiked, and that Fury scratched his ears with something concealed within his glove.

(Image credit: Sky)

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury is the undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, and widely considered the lineal unified champion of the world.

The 32-year-old, who stands at a towering 6ft 9in, is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and the only boxer to beat two champions with at least 10 successful title defences behind them.

He took the WBA, WBO IBO, IBF and The Ring titles off Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but was forced to relinquish them due to a combination of factors, including contractual conflicts, doping violations and mental health issues.

Who is Deontay Wilder?

Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder is the former WBC heavyweight champion of the world, and is considered the most powerful puncher in the sport.

An astonishing 41 of the 35-year-old's 42 career victories have come by way of knockout, though his most famous knockdown punch was defied by Fury, who rose from the canvas in the final round of their first fight, having looked out for the count.

The man from Alabama was undefeated before Fury beat him in their rematch last year.