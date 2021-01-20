Fujifilm X-E4 and GFX100S get likely launch dates thanks to official event

The much-anticipated Fujifilm X-E4 and Fujifilm GFX100S have both been given likely launch dates thanks to the announcement of an official event.

Fujifilm's global X Summit event, which usually sees the arrival of new cameras and lenses, will kick off on January 27 at 8am EST / 1pm GMT, which works out as midnight AEST on January 28.

Fujifilm hasn't given us any more details on exactly what will be announced, but a succession of leaks from the usually reliable Fuji Rumors suggests it will be a bumper event that will see the unveiling of those two cameras, plus three lenses. Fuji sure knows how to lift the spirits of camera fans in January.

So what exactly can we expect from those two new cameras? The Fujifilm X-E4 is expected to be the more versatile successor to the compact, mid-range Fujifilm X-E3 from 2017. Looking for a small, stylish camera with smartphone-beating image quality and the flexibility of interchangeable lenses? It will likely fit the bill, thanks to the rumored addition of a new tilting screen and weather-sealing.

The Fujifilm GFX100S, meanwhile, is expected to be the medium format successor to the 102MP Fujifilm GFX100. If you're not familiar with medium format cameras, they have huge sensors that are 67% larger than their full-frame rivals and have previously been so large that they've generally been confined to the studio.

The GFX100S, though, will apparently be even smaller than the Fujifilm GFX50S, which is a relatively 'compact' camera considering its sensor. The latter still weighs 920g, but it means the incoming GFX100S could be small enough to fit into a relatively little shoulder bag.

These are the best cameras in the world right now

Read our in-depth Fujifilm GFX 50S review

Check out our guide to the best mirrorless cameras you can buy

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

A welcome boost

The arrival of both cameras would be a welcome boost for photography fans and the camera world in general, which has been mulling the official cost of the pandemic after the emergence of 2020 sales figures.

Fujifilm revealed in a recent statement announcing its new company restructure that global demand for digital cameras has dropped by a massive 40% since the start of April 2020, according to CIPA. Ouch.

But there have since been signs of recovery since then and that's a wave that the Fujifilm X-E4 and GFX100S, if they are indeed announced at the X Summit, will be looking to ride.

Another bonus for fans of both the X-series (which have APS-C sensors) and GFX series (medium format sensors) is that new lenses are expected to be announced for both systems at the X Summit, too.

For the X-series, Fuji Rumors reckons we'll get to see a new Fujifilm XF27mm f/2.8 Mk II pancake prime lens arrive, which will likely be an affordable companion for the X-E4. More exciting is the rumored Fujifilm XF70-300mm f/4-f/5.6, which is expected to provide a lightweight, weather-proof zoom option that will sit nicely alongside other recent arrivals like the XF10-24mm f/4 Mk II.

If you're more interested in the GFX system, then the promising news is that we're also expected to get our first look at the Fujifilm GF80mm f/1.7 lens. Naturally, that lens won't come cheap, but it could provide well-heeled bokeh fans with a gloriously bright prime lens.

If all that has you excited, then mark the January 27 date in your calendar – we'll bring you all of the official news as soon as it breaks.