Firefox 65 announced with improved online privacy controls

Mozilla has announced the latest version of its popular web browser, Firefox 65, which comes with better online privacy controls that makes it easier for you to manage what kind of information you share while you browse the internet.

In a blog post detailing the tools, Mozilla explains how it has redesigned the controls for Content Blocking in Firefox 65, with it explaining that “When it comes to user privacy, choice and control are first and foremost.”

Mozilla has also created a video (which you can view below) that explains how the new controls work.

Controlling your privacy

The new controls are found in the ‘Privacy and Security’ section of Firefox’s Preferences menu, and will allow you to choose between three levels of Content Blocking.

The first choice is ‘Standard’, which is the default, and will block known trackers when you use Private Browsing Mode. Mozilla also promises that in the future this will allow you to block Third Party tracking cookies as well.

The next option is ‘Strict’, which is probably the best choice for the most security-conscious users. This mode will block trackers in all Firefox windows during regular browsing sessions, and not just when in Private Browsing Mode.

There’s also the ‘Custom’ setting that gives you more control over what trackers and cookies they block.

By making Firefox’s powerful privacy controls easier to use and understand, it should allow users to make more informed choices over how they are tracked online – something that we’re all for.

Better media

While the privacy features are the headline additions to Firefox 65, Mozilla has also improved its media support. It now can handle the next-generation AV1 video codec on Windows, which is a royalty-free video coding format that’s developed by the Alliance for Open Media.

Firefox 65 also supports WebP image format as well, something that its rival Chrome has supported for a few years now.