Eleven iPhone 11 models have been listed on a regulatory database

There’s little question that Apple has iPhone 11 models in the works for later this year, but if there was any doubt, the appearance of eleven unannounced handsets on a regulatory database should quell it.

The smartphones were spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s regulatory database by 9to5Mac, but the listings don’t tell us much.

They’re listed as Apple smartphones with the model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223.

Based on the model numbers, 9to5Mac theorizes that the A2111, A2161 and A2215 are models of the iPhone XR successor, which might launch as the iPhone 11R. The others are presumably versions of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

The high number of listed models isn’t surprising since the iPhone 11, for example, will likely carry different model numbers in different regions, due to differences in the cellular band compatibility and whether they’re single or dual-SIM.

Coming soonish

Having been listed here we can say with even more certainty that there are upcoming iPhones, and that they'll launch before the end of the year – almost certainly in September, given Apple’s usual timings.

These listings don’t tell us anything else, but rumors point to the iPhone 11 range having a new rear camera design, as you can see in leaked renders.

There’s also talk of bigger batteries and two-way wireless charging, so you can use your iPhone as a charging mat for other devices. We’d expect plenty more rumors to roll in over the coming weeks and months.