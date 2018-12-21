Deal of the year: save $13,000 on a 100MP Hasselblad H6D-100c

We've seen some fantastic camera deals this year, but this has to be one of the best in terms of the sheer size of the discount.

Amazon in the US has knocked a staggering $13,000 of the list price of a Hasselblad H6D-100c medium-format camera. You'll still need very deep pockets, as even with that huge saving you'll still need to find $19.995 to buy it, but that's substantially less than the normal asking price of $32,995, and it's being sold by Amazon, not some potentially unreliable outlet you've never heard of.

What makes the H6D-100c so special that it commands such a high price? While full-frame cameras have sensors measuring around 36 x 24mm, medium-format sensors are twice as large again, bringing a substantial boost in resolution, dynamic range and visual clarity.

The Hasselblad H6D-100c features a 53.4 x 40mm 100MP CMOS sensor that captures images measuring 11,600 × 8,700 pixels in 16-bit color and boasts a 15-stop dynamic range.

It's a lot of money, but you're getting a lot of camera, and for a commercial photographer such cameras can be an essential part of their kit. The outlay doesn't end with the camera, however, as you'll want to buy some lenses to go with it...