Buccaneers vs Packers live stream: how to watch 2021 NFC Championship game anywhere

For the first time in NFL playoff history, it's Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers. Two of the greatest QBs (and No.12s) to ever play the game face-off in the NFC Championship game between Tampa Bay and Green Bay, with a shot at Super Bowl glory on the line. Read on as we explain how to get a Buccaneers vs Packers live stream and watch the NFC Championship game online wherever you are for this Sunday's NFL action.

It's Rodgers' Packers that shone brightest of all in last weekend's Divisional Round, toying with the Rams' No.1-ranked defense. Can they now ice the red-hot Bucs at home at Lambeau Field? Green Bay enter as favorites, but the Bucs are fresh off an impressive win of their own, downing NFC South rivals the Saints when in mattered most last week.

Buccaneers vs Packers live stream Date: Sunday January 24, 2021 Time: 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT / 8.05pm GMT / 7.05am AEDT Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay TV channel and live stream: Fox / FREE fuboTV trial Watch anywhere: use a VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Not only that, Tampa shocked the Packers back in Week 6, running out 38-10 winners and putting the rest of the league on notice that - with the GOAT Tom Brady under center - they were the real deal this year.

While the freezing temperatures and snow predicted for Wisconsin this Sunday could throw a great many offenses off-balance, Brady has 20 seasons in equally frosty New England to his name.

Now chasing a record-bolstering 10th Super Bowl appearance that would see Tampa play the big game on home turf this February, is anyone really going to put another W past TB12 and his obscenely loaded offense, which features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II and Rob Gronkowski?

That said, nobody put up more points than Green Bay in the regular season, Rodgers arguably has the best arm in football right now, and Davante Adams is the league's single most prolific wide receiver - so whatever the weather, this one looks set to be an instant classic.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now for Sunday's 2021 NFC Championship Game.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream NFC Championship Game from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Buccaneers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFC Championship game FREE online in the US

Today's Buccaneers vs Packers game is being shown on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 3.05pm ET/12.05pm PT at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. If you've got Fox as part of your cable package, you can stream the NFC Championship Game online via the Fox website. If you haven't, the cheapest option right now for many fans is over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. Its Blue package, which includes Fox in a number of major metro area markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure and is competitively priced at $30 a month - as well as offering a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial that means you can essentially watch the Bucs vs Packers game online free, if that's what you decide. How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Buccaneers vs Packers game 100% free! Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers NFC Championship game today.

Buccaneers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFC Championship game FREE in Canada

Today's Buccaneers vs Packers NFC Championship Game kicks off at 3.05pm ET/12.05pm PT in Canada, and linear TV coverage is being provided by CTV and RDS. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 season game. That obviously means the Buccaneers vs Packers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Packers vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in the UK and watch NFC Championship game online

Packers vs Buccaneers is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage starting on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8.05pm kick-off. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Packers vs Buccaneers NFC Championship Game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week - or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on the NFL streaming service you've signed up for? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Packers vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia, you're spoilt for choice as the big Packers vs Buccaneers NFC Championship Game is being covered by a number of Aussie outlets - kick-off being scheduled for 7.05am AEDT on Monday morning. 100% FREE-TO-AIR channel 7Mate will be showing this game - so that's obviously a great option for fans Down Under. Even better, anyone located in Australia can also watch the channel absolutely free online. You just need to quickly create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service and all that's required is a name, verifiable email address, and Australia zip code. It's not the most elegant platform we've ever seen, but if you head there and click the 'Live TV' tab at kick-off time, the Packers vs Buccaneers game should be on. Its lack of future listings is particularly frustrating but, hey... free is free, right? Not in Australia? Anyone out of the country at the moment will find that using a reliable VPN allows them to regain access to the 7Plus platform and other region-locked sites in Oz. We've tested this as of January 2021, and can confirm that the service is accessible - provided you quickly make an account as above. The best way to watch NFL online in Australia In general, Kayo Sports is our favourite streaming solution for cord-cutters Down Under - and it's also offering a Packers vs Buccaneers live stream. It should be showing all the NFL games from now on, plus loads more sporting coverage from top-tier soccer (La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup) to US sports like the NBA and NHL. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Plus, our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad - our No.1 rated VPN offering 3-months FREE right now with an annual plan working brilliantly with the platform as of January 2021. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game too, and you can stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Alternatively, live-for-it NFL fans can sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week or £50 through July 2021 in the UK so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).