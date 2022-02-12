Bobsleigh live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

There are few events which capture the bravery-come-insanity of the Winter Olympic spirit as succinctly as the bobsleigh. It's as fast as any downhill event only with the added danger of the unforgiving ice awaiting your slightest wrong move. There are four bobsleigh disciplines to look forward to at Beijing 2022. Here's how to watch every bobsleigh live stream wherever you are.

FREE bobsleigh live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 bobsleigh schedule Women's monobob: Feb 13 - 14 Two-man: Feb 14 - 15 Two-woman: Feb 18 - 19 Four-man: Feb 19 - 20 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Reaching velocities of up to 93mph, the bobsleigh is as iconic of the winter Games as the Olympic Flame itself and has featured at ever single Winter Olympiad but one. The Four-man, Two-man and Two-woman events are scheduled as usual but new to the programme for 2022 is the Women's monobob.

Like all sliding events at Beijing 2022, the bobsleigh takes place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, in the Xiaohaituo mountains, 74km north-west of the Chinese capital. The track is 1615m long, features 16 bends, a maximum gradient of 18% and, quite terrifyingly, is the first ever to feature a 360-degree turn. Athletes had best go easy on their breakfast.

Hot favourites for a medal are Germany who won gold in all three events last time around but don't discount Team GB with Mica McNeill hopeful of a medal in the women's event. The Winter Olympics bobsleigh takes place from February 13 -20. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a bobsleigh live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

February 13

Women's Monobob, Heats 1: 1.30am GMT, (Feb 12) 8.30pm ET, 5.30pm PT

Women's Monobob, Heats 2: 3am GMT, (Feb 12) 10pm ET, 7pm PT

February 14

Women's Monobob, Heats 3: 1.30am GMT, (Feb 13) 8.30pm ET, 5.30pm PT

Women's Monobob, Heats 4: 3am GMT, (Feb 13) 10pm ET, 7pm PT

Two-man, Heats 1: 12.15pm GMT, 7.15am ET, 4.15am PT

Two-man, Heats 2: 1.40pm GMT, 8.40am ET, 5.40am PT

Click to see full bobsleigh schedule February 15 Two-man, Heat 3: 12.15pm GMT, 7.15am ET, 4.15am PT Two-man, Heat 4: 1.50pm GMT, 8.50am ET, 5.50am PT February 18 Two-woman, Heat 1: 12pm GMT, 7am ET, 4am PT Two-woman, Heat 2: 1.30pm GMT, 8.30am ET, 5.30am PT February 19 Four-man, Heat 1: 1.30am GMT, (Feb 18) 8.30pm ET, 5.30pm PT Four-man, Heat 2: 3am GMT, (Feb 18) 10pm ET, 7pm PT Two-woman, Heat 3: 12pm GMT, 7am ET, 4am PT Two-woman, Heat 4: 1.30pm GMT, 8.30am ET, 5.30am PT February 20 Four-man, Heat 3: 1.30am GMT, (Feb 19) 8.30pm ET, 5.30pm PT Four-man, Heat 4: 3.20am GMT, (Feb 19) 10.20pm ET, 7.20pm PT

Watch the bobsleigh live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the bobsleigh where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the bobsleigh live stream from anywhere

Bobsleigh live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and that will very likely include the bobsleigh, although bear in mind that the BBC doesn't coer the Winter Olympics in its absolute entirety. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: bobsleigh live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

Bobsleigh live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7, including a bobsleigh live stream. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Bobsleigh live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, including the bobsleigh, which is great because its coverage is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the bobsleigh: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

