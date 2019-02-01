Be first to test new Firefox features with Mozilla's Reference Browser for Android

Mozilla is inviting Firefox fans to beta test forthcoming features by downloading its new Reference Browser for Android.

Last month, Mozilla announced the closure of its Test Pilot program, which provided a way for users to put new ideas through their paces and offer their feedback, but promised that users would soon have a new way to get involved.

"Today I am asking you to dust off your flying jacket, put on your goggles (or fancy aviator shades) and take to the skies as we help make the mobile web even more awesome," said developer Paul Wright (aka Seburo) in a blog post announcing the new program.

The Reference Browser isn't a new product, and isn't intended to replace your regular web browser. Instead, Wright says it's intended to be a testbed for new ideas and a technology preview.

How to join in

Anyone using Android 5 (Lollipop) or above can try the Reference Browser. To join the program, first you'll need to join the Github group with the same Google account you use on your phone, then opt-in to receive nightly builds. Once that's done, you'll be able to download the browser from the Google Play Store.

Wright says the development team are "reasonably certain" your bookmarks and passwords will be safe, but recommends that you keep them backed up in another version of Firefox anyway, just to be safe.

