Music in the air

Users of the Orbitsound T3 will be able to walk around in their own little bubble of perfect stereo sound, so its makers claim

The company behind the AirSound range of single-point stereo products has come up with an ingenious little device that’s capable of replicating the same effect on a portable speaker small and light enough to be worn around the neck.

Called the Orbitsound T3, the device is about the same size as a mobile phone and weighs just 115 grams. It can be plugged into an iPod, Walkman or any other device that outputs a stereo sound through a 3.5mm audio jack connection. From here it acts much like any other single-point stereo speaker from the AirSound catalogue, only on a much smaller scale.

Better than normal headphones

According to Alan Johnson, a director at Orbitsound, 'normal' headphones simply output a mono signal to each ear, resulting in a sound stage that’s confined to the “middle” or even the “back” of the wearer’s head.

Wearers of the T3, however, get to hear the stereo output with both ears at once, resulting in a more “immersive” and “spatial” listening experience. In addition, users can also expect their ribcage to “amplify” the sound to some extent, meaning they will “feel” it as well as hear it.

Annoy people on the bus

The T3’s maximum output is rated at 8 watts, which means that although it could annoy people in close proximity on trains and buses and suchlike it isn’t going to damage your hearing.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the T3 is reportedly good for 10 hours’ use on a full charge and can be replenished with a mains charger or a computer USB port.

The Orbitsound T3 is due to be released at the end of May priced at £79.