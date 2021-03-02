Asus ROG Phone 5 looks like it'll have more RAM than most gaming laptops

The Asus ROG Phone 5 will be the first major gaming phone of the year when it launches next week, and new information suggests that it will also be one of the most powerful phones too.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is being revealed on March 10, and the phone was recently spotted on Geekbench listings. It confirms that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will run on Android 11 out of the box.

On the benchmark, it clocked a single-core score of 1,113 and a multi-core score of 3,468. More interestingly, the model has a whopping 18GB of RAM — way higher than most other Android flagships that offer somewhere between 6GB and 12GB of RAM.

We expect this variant to have 512GB or 1TB of internal storage, as Asus is clearly trying to have a more impressive spec sheet than the competition. Of course, there will be other variants of the ROG Phone 5 too, with “standard” specifications and a lower price.

Historically, the series has always opted for the best-in-class storage and RAM, so it’s a safe assumption that we will see UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory across the board.

(Image credit: Geekbench (via MySmartPrice))

The listing doesn’t reveal much more, but we know that the Asus ROG Phone 5 will have some of the best speakers seen on any smartphone as confirmed by DxOMark ahead of the launch. There’s also going to be a secondary display on the back instead of the usual RGB light-up logo, which has become a mainstay on these gaming phones.

Other leaked features include a 144Hz Super AMOLED display, three cameras on the back, a large 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging, ultrasonic shoulder triggers, dual USB Type-C ports and a comprehensive suite of gaming features.

Asus will hope that these extras help it stand out from the crowd, as there are many other Snapdragon 888-powered flagships launching in the coming days. We're expecting to hear about the OnePlus 9, Nubia Red Magic 6, Oppo Find X3 and more throughout March 2021.

Via MySmartPrice