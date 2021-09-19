Another Google Pixel Fold device could arrive with Android 12.1

Rumors of a Google Pixel Fold have been swirling for quite some time now, but code inside the upcoming Android 12.1 release suggests that there's another foldable phone on the way from Google in the not-too-distant future as well.

Some digging done by 9to5Google has revealed the existence of this new device, which is apparently codenamed Jumbojack. As far as Google's internal communications are concerned, the first Pixel Fold has the codename Passport.

Based on this unconfirmed leak, Jumbojack is going to come with two displays, so you can still get at one of them even when the device is closed – so it sounds as though it's going to work along the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 then.

We're expecting Android 12 to arrive alongside the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in October, and the signs are that the first Pixel Fold phone is going to show up at the same time as well – a hardware bonanza for Google fans.

Meanwhile, various leaks and rumors point to the existence of an Android 12.1 update following not long after Android 12. It should be a fairly substantial update, including some of the features Google didn't quite get ready in time for the Android 12 release.

Information obtained by XDA Developers hints that Android 12.1 is going to come with more improvements for foldable phones, including a launcher taskbar that runs along the bottom of the screen when it's opened out.

Analysis: our foldable phone future

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. (Image credit: Future)

Right now we don't know much about the foldable phone codenamed Jumbojack inside Google – which could perhaps also be labeled as the Pixel Fold 2 or the Pixel Fold 1a. There's no guarantee that it'll even see the light of day at this point.

However, we're almost certain that the Google Pixel Fold is indeed going to arrive within the next month or so, and this fresh speculation about a follow-up coming so soon after is more evidence that foldable phones have a bright future.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 last month, showing that it's committed to two foldable form factors for the foreseeable future – and it looks as though these phones actually pushed out the Galaxy Note 21 as well.

With Google about to join the fray and a foldable iPhone rumored to be on the way as well, manufacturers are now throwing some serious weight behind foldable phones. Prices remain high for these devices at the moment, but it's clear that these extra-large smartphones are now here to stay.