Android Oreo likely won’t come to the Samsung Galaxy S8 until next year

Update: We asked Samsung in the UK for comment on the worldwide release date of Android Oreo for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but the company said it couldn't yet comment on a timeline.

Original story: Work has already begun at Samsung HQ to ready the next software update for its most recent flagship phones to the latest Android 8 Oreo software, but it’s going to take more than a while longer.

The new software update is rumored to be landing early 2018, meaning we won’t see it for at least another two months and it may take even longer to land on your specific phone.

Samsung’s Turkey branch has published a blog post saying the update won’t land until early 2018, but it may be a slightly different rollout schedule around the rest of the world.

Twiddle those thumbs

We’ve asked Samsung directly when it expects its most recent phones to be updated and we’ll let you know when we hear an official timeline from the firm.

We’d assume the update will be at least landing on the most recent flagship Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and the Galaxy Note 8.

Fingers crossed Samsung will also see fit to update the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and perhaps even a few other of its handsets to the latest software to bring new features such as picture-in-picture video and notification dots.

If you want the latest stock version of the software much quicker, you should take a look at the newly launched Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Via Galaxy Club