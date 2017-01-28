Amazon Echo skills: 10 gadgets and services that still need Alexa support

“Alexa, do this.” “Alexa, do that.” “Alexa, fulfil my every whim.”

The Amazon Echo is a relatively new gadget - a little over a year old in the US - but it’s already crept its way into every corner of our home lives.

From playing our every musical fancy to turning up our heating, and from checking our train times to ordering us a pizza, Alexa has quickly become our best electric mate and one that rarely lets us down.

When you ask Alexa to do something she’s not capable of though it’s jarring. Why can’t she work with that device or service? This just isn’t good enough. Our belief that we’re really living in the sci-fi inspired future is broken.

Although the Echo has impressed, there’s still much that it needs to learn. Yes, Alexa is getting smarter by the day, but the sooner she adds support for this lot, the better.