All-new Amazon Echo Show 10 can play Netflix and follow you around your room

Amazon's 2020 event has seen in a brand new version of its flagship smart display; the All-new Echo Show 10, that brings new features like "intelligent movement" and the ability to stream your favorite Netflix shows.

Designed to make interactions with Alexa "more natural", the new Echo Show 10 can actually turn to face you as you move around the room – and if you're cooking, for example, and walking around your kitchen, this means you can always keep an eye on the recipe your following on your smart display.

It works thanks to "a virtually silent" brushless motor, and an AZ1 neural processors, that triangulates on the "form" of a human body, rather than your face alone.

Design-wise, it looks a little like a mini Echo Studio with a movable screen stuck on the front – and like the All-New Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock, it's a big aesthetic departure from its predecessor.

Netflix comes to the Show

Perhaps most excitingly, the new Echo Show 10 comes with support for Netflix – so you can stream your favorite Netflix shows, alongside content from Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Thanks to the 10-inch HD screen, your shows should look pretty clear, while a 2.1 audio system and a larger speaker means that you should get at least a semblance of stereo sound.

Meanwhile, the 13MP camera is designed for clear video calls via Zoom, Amazon Chime, Alexa calling, and Skype – and thanks to that intelligent motion feature we mentioned earlier, the camera can follow you around the room as you go about your day.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon has also introduced a number of new ways to stay connected, including Group Calling, and new effects for video and Drop In calls to other Echo speakers, which make it appear as though you're in a garden or in different bubbles.

That camera can also double up as a security camera, allowing you to view a live feed of your home from another Echo Show or the Alexa app on your phone. Amazon says you can also "remotely rotate the screen to take a look around the room".

When you put Alexa Guard in Away Mode, you can also get a smart alerts if the camera detects somebody in its vicinity while you’re away – and Amazon says that for "added peace of mind, [the] Echo Show will periodically pan around the room to see if anyone is in its field of view".

Worried about being spied on? The All-new Echo Show 10 comes with a camera shutter, and you can turn motion off at any time by sliding that shutter closed, adjusting settings on-device or in the Alexa app, or just by saying, “Alexa, turn off motion.”

Like the other new Echo speakers announced at the hardware event, the Echo Show 10 doubles up as a Zigbee Hub, and can work as an Amazon Sidewalk Bridge device.

So, how much will that all cost? Amazon says the new smart display will set you back $249.99 – that's a little pricier than the previous Echo Show, and while global pricing is still to be confirmed, that works out at about £190 / AU$350.

Amazon's hardware launch event has conveniently taken place a few weeks before Amazon Prime Day 2020 – at least, when we're expecting it to land in mid-October, as Amazon is still yet to confirm the date.

That means older Echo Show models could be in for some hefty discounts during the sales event – and the new Echo Show 10 could see a very modest price cut, too.

This is a developing story, keep checking back as we update this story with new details.