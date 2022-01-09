49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Audio player loading…

We've got a fascinating week 18 showdown in the NFC West, as the Rams look to sew up the division and secure home-field advantage in the wild card round. However, the Niners have the measure of their California rivals, and are chasing a victory to secure their own place in the playoffs. It's one of the games of the weekend, so read on as we explain how to get a 49ers vs Rams live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

The Rams have gone all-in on this season, but despite taking control of the NFC West they're becoming less convincing by the week. Matthew Stafford in particular has seen his stock fall off a cliff, and he needs to demonstrate that he's got what it takes to lead a genuine Super Bowl charge.

The 49ers, meanwhile, can still sneak into the post-season if they lose today, but they'd need the Falcons to beat the Saints, and that's a big ask.

This could be a low-scoring belter, so make sure you know how to watch the 49ers vs Rams online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream 49ers vs Rams from anywhere

49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Fox website Today's 49ers vs Rams game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and is being televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream 49ers vs Rams directly through the Fox website. How to watch 49ers vs Rams FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day FREE trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier (but even more thorough) alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams: live stream NFL in Canada

CTV Today's 49ers vs Rams game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and it's being televised by CTV, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However,Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The 49ers vs Rams game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams FREE: live stream NFL in Australia