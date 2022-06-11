UFC 275 live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs Prochazka and main card online

It's a match up between the old guard and the new wave at UFC 275 this weekend, as veteran Brazilian star Glover Teixeira defend his light heavyweight title against surging newcomer Jiri Prochazka. You won't want to miss it, and you don't have to, so read on to discover how to watch a UFC 275 live stream and watch Teixeira vs Prochazka plus the rest of the card online - you can watch exclusively on ESPN+ in the US (opens in new tab).

Set to turn 43 later this year, Teixeira's long route to the top finally saw him claim the title for the first time last October with a second round submission win over Jan Blachowicz, but this first defense of his belt sees him rated by many as the underdog.

His opponent - Czech star Prochazka - will be fighting in just his third UFC match, but the 29-year-old has nevertheless already developed a reputation as one of the UFC's most explosive finishers thanks to his devastating second-round stoppage of Dominick Reyes last May.

The Teixeira vs Prochazka fight tops a stacked bill that also includes a second, much-anticipated title clash, with the unbeaten women's champ Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against promising contender Taila Santos.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get watch UFC 275 online - plus key details like the Teixeira vs Prochazka time and this weekend's PPV costs.

When is Teixeira vs Prochazka? UFC 275 time and schedule

Teixeira vs Prochazka takes place at UFC 275, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 11. The UFC 275 early prelim card began at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PST / 11.30pm BST / 8.30am AEST, with the prelims then kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am BST / 10am AEST.

The UFC 275 main card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) - with Teixeira vs Prochazka expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEST (Sun).

Who is Glover Teixeira?

A mainstay at the upper echelons of the light heavyweight rankings since joining the UFC back in 2012, Minas Gerais-born slugger Glover Teixeira holds the UFC all-time record for most submissions and finishes in the Light Heavyweight division

Despite his consistent performances at the weight, its been a long, protracted road for the the 42-year-old to become a title holder.

After a disappointing unanimous decision defeat in a title challenge against Jon Jones eight years ago, Teixeira finally got another stab at the belt last year and took his opportunity in style, choking out Jan Błachowicz to take the crown UFC 266.

That win saw Teixeira extend his win streak to six victories on the spin.

Who is Jiri Prochazka?

In contrast to his opponent's storied career, this fight marks only the third UFC fight for Jiri Prochazka.

Having turned pro in 2012, Prochazka enjoyed a solid career in the Gladiator Fighting Championship, the biggest promotion in his native Czech Republic, before shifting over to the Rizin Fighting Federation in 2015 where he became Light Heavyweight champ.

The 29-year-old finally moved to UFC in 2020, with two eye-catchingly explosive knockout wins against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes earning him a fast-tracked route to this title fight.

Teixeira vs Prochazka odds: who is favorite to win?

Despite his champion status and greater UFC experience, Teixeira comes into the fight as the 13/8 underdog, with Prochazka hovering around the 4/9 mark with most bookies to take the crown.

Teixeira vs Prochazka: recent results

Teixeira's last appearance in the octagon came in October last year and saw him capture the light heavyweight title at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, beating Jan Blachowicz with a second round choke hold. The win saw the 42-year-old become the oldest fighter to win a UFC title for the first time

Prochazka meanwhile registered a highlight-reel KO of Dominik Reyes at UFC Fight Night back in May last year, with a devastating spinning back elbow late in the second round.

Teixeira vs Prochazka preview and predictions

This first defence for Glover Teixeira of his 205-pound crown comes against a much-hyped Czech fighter who is currently on a 12-fight winningstreak.

Despite his inexperience at UFC level, Prochazka is being widely tipped to become the new champion.

While Teixeira will not likely give up his hard-earned title easy, Prochazka's unrelenting strike style looks set to be too much for the veteran champ.

UFC 275 full card and highlights

Beyond the much-anticipated headline act, the full line up for UFC 275 boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action for you to enjoy with this UFC live stream.

The co-main event sees much-fancied challenger Taila Santos take on the seemingly unstoppable titleholder Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight belt.

Elsewhere, former women's strawweight champions Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are set to go toe-toe once more in a long-awaited rematch.

Full UFC 275 card for Saturday, June 11

MAIN CARD

Glover Teixeira (c) vs Jiri Prochazka - Light heavyweight title fight

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Taila Santos - Flyweight title fight

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk- Strawweight

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape - Flyweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev - Welterweight

PRELIMS

Brendan Alln vs Jacob Malkoun - Middleweight

Choi Seung-Woo vs Joshua Culibao - Featherweight

Hayisaer Maheshate vs Steve Garcia Featherweight

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews - Welterweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Kang Kyung-ho vs Danaa Batgerel - Bantamweight

Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez - Strawweight

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards - Bantamweight