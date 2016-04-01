How to feel like you're flying with a drone and virtual reality

The latest generation of drones are equipped with cameras capable of capturing spectacular 4K footage. Advanced drones such as the 3DR SOLO harness the power of the small GoPro action camera, while other manufacturers such as DJI utilise their own integrated 4k solutions.

The stunning aerial footage captured is impressive but dulls when compared to the latest virtual reality potential. At present these drones are not equipped or designed to carry VR cameras but that option is likely to be just around the corner. However if you want to give it a go now, then it's easy enough to convert and equip your drone ready for VR.

As an early adopter new technology is never cheap and in this project I've opted to use the 3DR SOLO and 360Fly action camera, both solid performers in their field. The same principles will apply to cheaper drones and cameras, it might just take a little longer but the results will be just the same.