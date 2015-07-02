How to install a third party keyboard on Android

Your Android device could have come with any number of different keyboards. It might be the best one around or it could be absolutely awful, it's all down to the whims of the manufacturer.

But Android thrives on freedom and you needn't be stuck with the keyboard your device shipped with. There are dozens of alternatives and installing a new one is simple.

So whether your current keyboard auto-corrects the sense out, of your messages or you're simply wondering what else is out there, you're just a few steps away from something shiny and new.