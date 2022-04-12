NBA Playoffs live stream 2022: how to watch every game online from anywhere

Has the Phoenix Suns' time finally arrived? They fell agonizingly short of that elusive first championship a year ago, and Monty Williams' men have been playing with a chip on their shoulder ever since. They've been the best team in the NBA all season, but can they deliver when the pressure's well and truly on now that the 2022 NBA Playoffs are finally here? Read on as we explain how to watch an NBA Playoffs live stream from anywhere.

Chris Paul is back to lead the Suns' charge, and as the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, they'll enjoy home-court advantage through every round beginning with the Pelicans but it's not all going the favourites way at the present. The Heat enjoy that honor in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference, which promises to serve up shocks and heavyweight casualties galore, with the Hawks up first, although Atlanta have posed few problems so far.

The 76ers have NBA top scorer Joe Embiid playing at an otherworldly level, while the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo running hot at what seems to be the perfect time. Speaking of which, the Celtics surged from nowhere to take the No.2 seed - can Jayson Tatum take them deep? The three must get past the Raptors, Bulls and Nets, respectively and it's certainly looking good for all three at the moment.

It's good to see Steph Curry and the Warriors back in the playoffs after two years away. They're certainly not looking a gift horse in the mouth with their early lead over the Nuggets.

There's cause for concern for both the Mavericks and the Jazz, with Dallas' main man Luca Doncic suffering a calf strain on the final day of the regular season, and Utah's form falling off a cliff amid rumors of clashing egos. Which team can limp through and survive?

It's going to be epic, so read on for details on how to get a 2022 NBA Playoffs live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Watch more basketball with our NBA live stream guide

NBA playoffs live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

How to watch the NBA Playoffs from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the playoffs, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA Playoffs online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch NBA Playoffs: live stream basketball in the UK

Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Sky Sports, but bear in mind that a lot of the action takes place very late at night. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass, which starts at £14.99 per month after a 7-day free trial, and will get you every single game.

More sport: how to get a Champions League live stream

How to watch NBA Playoffs: live stream in Canada

In Canada, the NBA Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and TSN. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: live stream for FREE in Australia