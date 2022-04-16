How to watch Spence vs Ugas and live stream the welterweight boxing online from anywhere

Three of the four recognised welterweight titles are on the line for this massive unification fight in Arlington, Texas, as unbeaten US star Errol Spence Jr. takes on Cuban WBA champ Yordenis Ugas. The spoils for the victor is a likely undisputed bout against WBO titleholder Terence Crawford. Make sure you know how to watch a Spence vs Ugas live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world this Saturday.

Spence rebounded superbly after a potentially career-ending car crash in October 2019 with an impressive showing against Danny Garcia in December 2020.

His plans for a match-up with legendary champion Manny Pacquiao in 2021 were scuppered after Spence suffered a fractured orbital bone in training camp, forcing him to pull-out of the money-spinning bout.

Spence's bad luck allowed Ugas to take his place, who proceeded to beat Pacquiao to claim the WBA crown and set up tonight's big fight.

Follow our guide below to watch a Spence vs Ugas live stream online from anywhere.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

Watch Spence vs Ugas live stream on Fite.TV ($14.99)

Fite.TV is the place to watch Spence vs Ugas for the those in the UK for $14.99. Luckily for Brits, that's the cheapest price for the fight around - possibly something to do with the fact that the start time looks to be around 4am. In order to tune in, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$14.99, which is around £11.50. Anyone travelling abroad and outside the UK at the time of the fight should listen up, though. As a UK native, you can still access Spence vs Ugas on Fite.TV for $14.99 using a VPN wherever you are without being blocked. Use a VPN: Spence vs Ugas on Fite.TV for $14.99. Full details on VPNs and how to use them just below.

How to watch Spence vs Ugas if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Spence vs Ugas on Fite.TV

Use a VPN to access Spence vs Ugas on Fite.TV for $14.99:

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Fite.TV.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Fite.TV for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Spence vs Ugas in the US (and Canada)

Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas is exclusive to Showtime PPV in the US, with the event starting at 9pm ET. If you don’t have the channel on cable, no worries. Showtime’s streaming service Showtime Now will show the Spence vs Ugas live stream too. The bad news is that it's not cheap at $74.99 for the PPV. Watch Spence vs Ugas on Showtime PPV ($74.99) It's worth bearing in mind that Spence vs Ugas is only $14.99 on Fite.TV in the UK. This stream is, of course, not available to US users. However, if you're a UK citizen you can use a VPN to unblock the Fite.TV stream and access the service as if back home in the UK. Watch Spence vs Ugas on Fite.TV ($14.99) Showtime Now is compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more, so you can watch the fight on the big screen or small.

How to watch Spence vs Ugas: live stream in Australia

It's PPV or bust in Australia as well, with Fox's Kayo streaming service or Main Event the destination for watching Spence vs Ugas in Australia. The fight is priced at $49.95, and Spence and Ugas are expected to make their ring walks at around 1pm AEST on Sunday afternoon - a positively sociable hour compared to other parts of the world. The overall event, however, starts much earlier, at 11am. As a streaming service, Kayo Sports has made a real name for itself as the flexible, reasonably priced alternative to pricier packages. You can watch across a range of devices, including your desktop web browser, iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4 & 5, and selected Smart TVs.

The Spence vs Ugas fight takes place on Saturday, April 16 at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, which is 12am BST in the UK, and 9am AEST in Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Spence vs Ugas ring walk times