To properly enjoy your fitness tracker, you need to know how to sync your Fitbit.

Without knowing how to do this, you won't be able to make the most of the Fitbit Dashboard within the app on your phone and get the breakdown of all your data.

Syncing is the process of taking the data your Fitbit has collected such as your step count, heart rate and sleep stats, and then pulling them across to your connected phone.

If you want to be able to see your data in one place rather than just the daily stats you get on your wrist, you're going to need to know how to sync your Fitbit.

How do I sync my Fitbit?

If you've set up your Fitbit normally without fiddling with any of the complicated settings, it should automatically sync to your app throughout the day.

It may be you've turned that feature off to try and save battery life on your fitness tracker or watch, and if that's the case you can turn it back on by finding "All-Day sync" within your Settings of the Fitbit app.

What if I have to sync it manually?

If you prefer to sync it manually, this is an easy process where it should just do it when you open the app with your device nearby. If it doesn't, open the Fitbit app and find the picture of the device you want to sync.

You can then touch on that picture, and drag down on the image. It should then show an animation that makes it clear it's refreshing, and that's your device syncing to the app.

This may take a few moments over Bluetooth, but after a while all of your data will appear in the Fitbit dashboard.