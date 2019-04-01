How to play Snake on Google Maps for Android, iOS and desktop

As an April Fools 'stunt' Google has hidden the classic game Snake in its Google Maps – but you need to know where to look if you want to play.

In Google Maps' version of Snake, you control a train picking up tourists in certain cities around the world, as well as collecting food and landmarks for extra points.

The game’s available to play for 'roughly' a week (according to a Google spokesperson speaking to CNET), so make sure to play it soon if you want a chance to grab a high score.

How to play Google Maps Snake on Android or iOS

You’re going to need the Google Maps app to play Snake on Android or iOS, but it comes pre-installed on Android phones (as well as being a hugely popular iPhone app) so most of you will have all you need to play already... as long as you've updated the app lately.

In Google Maps, press the menu button in the top left of the screen, then scroll down to ‘Play Snake’ in the menu. This will load up the game, and you can choose between the world locations to play Snake in.

Image credit: Google

How to play Google Maps Snake on desktop

If you want to play Snake on your desktop, you’re not going to find it on the Google Maps website – instead, head to the dedicated site: snake.googlemaps.com .

The desktop version of the game is the same as the Android or iOS version, except instead of swipe controls you'll be using the arrow keys.

How to win at Snake on Google Maps

Image credit: Google

Snake on Google Maps is played the same as the classic game Snake, but there are certain things to bear in mind if you want to get the highest score possible: