How to download the macOS 13 Ventura beta on your Mac

Now that macOS 13 Ventura has been announced, you may be tempted to download it onto your 2017 Mac and above to take advantage of the Stage Manager and the new Weather app.

At the moment however, only the developer beta of Ventura is available - which is a version designed for developers, so they can make sure their apps work correctly on the latest update. But there are constant developer beta updates throughout the year from Apple to make sure bugs are fixed.

This may not be the full feature set that we'll see once it arrives later this year however, but with it being the first beta release for developers, expect plenty of bugs. Otherwise, you might want to hold off until the public beta that Apple has confirmed will be arriving in July for Macs released from 2017 onwards.

But if you can't hold off for July, here's how to download the macOS Ventura beta onto your Mac.

How to install the macOS 13 Ventura beta on your Mac

If you're not already enrolled in the Apple Developer program, go to the enrollment page (opens in new tab) (otherwise, skip to the next paragraph) and click 'Start your enrollment'. Sign in to your Apple ID – you'll need to have two-factor authentication activated – then input your bio and payment info to sign up.

Once you're an official developer, go to the Apple Developer (opens in new tab) site on your Mac through the Safari web browser and log into your Apple ID. Agree to the terms & conditions that appear, then go to the Downloads (opens in new tab) page.

If you joined the program properly, developer beta downloads should appear for iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and other new updates.

Tap 'Download' next to the macOS Ventura beta, then go to your menubar, followed by Apple Logo > System Preferences > Software Update. The beta should appear there automatically; once it shows up, tap Install.

Eventually you'll see macOS Ventura appear on your Mac. But do keep in mind, that there will be multiple issues at random moments for this early release that's only meant for developers to test out their apps with the new update.