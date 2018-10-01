VPN deals: get the best price for protection in 2018

Below is the curated list of the most impressive VPN deals as provided to us by our partners, most of which won't end until the end of the month.

We asked dozens of them to come up with their best deals for TechRadar readers. We got special offers with up to 80% off discounts on a wide variety of plans even including lifetime ones.

Whether you plan to use your VPN to protect your privacy, watch Netflix on holidays or remain anonymous while you surf online, you will find the perfect VPN offer for you in our end of year bargain sales.

IPVanish: 69% off on two year plans

To celebrate National Cyber Security Awareness Month, IPVanish is giving a 69% off discount on two year plans throughout October, making its top-tier protection down to $89.99 in total - effectively $3.74/mo - which is only around $12 more than what you would pay for one year.View Deal

ExpressVPN: $6.67/pm from $12.95/pm

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get ExpressVPN today with a no-hassle 30-day Money-Back Guarantee and a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price.View Deal

NordVPN: $3.29/pm down from $11.95/pm

NordVPN is offering a massive 73% discount off RRP when you buy two years' worth of its award winning VPN. This great offer is exclusive to TechRadar and will last till the end of the month.View Deal

Tunnel Bear: Only $4.16/pm

One of the best free VPN providers around, is offering a smashing Black Friday promotion on its annual paid-for package, at just $49.88 for 12-months. That deal is exclusive to Techradar. You get unlimited data as well as access from five devices. View Deal