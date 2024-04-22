Dell launches limited-time flash sale - shop these 4 best laptop deals while you can

Running limited-time flash sales seems to be Dell's favorite thing right now and as if on cue it's back with another one this week. A new selection of laptop deals is up for grabs until Thursday, including savings of up to $400 on its popular Inspiron and XPS devices. Jump through to browse the full sale for yourself or scroll down for my top four picks.

• See all of the best deals at Dell

Leading the way for me is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $449.99 (was $649.99). The $200 savings is strong, making this powerful all-around laptop great value for money. It boasts an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure fast load times, boot times and excellent overall performance for everyday computing needs.

If you want a cheaper model, you can get this basic Dell Inspiron 15 for $279.99 (was $449.99) instead. This one includes more entry-level components such as an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM. But that can still handle light tasks and general work, including web browsing, word processing, sending emails, and making video calls.

Meanwhile, if you want a real performance powerhouse, this Dell XPS 13 is $949 (was $1,409). Like many previous XPS models, it's a powerful, portable, and stylish machine with an impressive battery life, making it one of the best laptops you can buy. It's best suited to demanding work such as coding and creative tasks like video and photo editing thanks to top-end components like the Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Dell Flash Sale - the 4 best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dell

This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Dell

A cheaper alternative for those who just need a basic device is this more affordable version of the Dell Inspiron 15. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM to ensure good overall performance and a reasonable 512GB SSD to give you lots of speedy storage for the price. It's the laptop deal I'd recommend in this week's flash sale if you need a straightforward laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,409 now $949 at Dell

This is a superb price for an incredibly powerful Dell XPS 13 laptop. It boasts one of the most powerful configurations, including an Intel i7 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD. That's excessive for everyday use and built more in mind for premium users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative jobs. Other main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 review.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,299.99 now $749.99 at Dell

If display size is important for you, then you can upgrade to this Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen. Components are very high-end, too, including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger overall chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

The Dell flash sale only runs through April 12 so you haven't got long to pick up these best laptop deals. Before you hit that buy button, though, you should check out all the latest Dell coupon codes to save even more money at the manufacturer's store.