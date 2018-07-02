The best cheap drone deals in July 2018

Whether you're an aviation enthusiast or shopping for a new toy for your kid, now's a great time to find a deal on a drone. We've scoured the internet to find a selection of drones at the best prices. Below you'll find deals on drones at every price point and with varying sets of features, so no matter what kind of flying you're planning on doing, you can find an affordable option.

Want something a little more high tech? Check out our picks for the best drones. Don't see the price you want? Be sure to check back on Prime Day when we can expect to see some additional deals.

1. Potensic A20 RC Nano Quadcopter

Small on size, big on features

Weight: 227g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: no camera | Battery Size: AA | Range: 15 meters

One key takeoff and landing

Headless Mode

Short range

No camera

At just 5.5 inches by 4 inches, this mini drone can fit in the palm of your hand. But just because its size is diminutive doesn't mean that this drone is short on features. It comes equipped with one-key takeoff and landing; an altitude hold function, where you can lock it to maintain a specific height; headless mode, where it can fly in any direction without worrying about which way it is "facing;" and speed adjustment, which you can set based on your flying proficiency. Better yet, this little drones comes with a small price tag.

2. Syma X5C Remote Control Quadcopter

A great beginner drone

Weight: 703g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: 720p | Battery Size: 3.7V 500 Mah Li-poly | Range: 30 meters

2.4GHz remote control

360° rolling

Some may find it hard to control

Billed as "the ultimate drone for beginners," the Syma X5C features a six-axis flight control system. This makes it capable of 360-degree rolling. It also features a decent camera for a drone at this price. And paired with a 2.4GHz remote, it has better response and a greater range. With all this for under $50, it's an affordable option for your first drone.

3. Holy Stone HS100 Drone

An excellent mid-price machine

Weight: 785g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: 720p | Battery Size: 2500mAh | Range: 500 meters

GPS

One-key return

Long charge time

Could have better camera for the price

If you're ready to get serious about your drone, but aren't ready to empty your bank account doing so, the Holy Stone HS100 is an exceptional mid-priced option. It has a flight session time of 15 minutes and a range of 500 meters, allowing the user to do some serious flying. Plus it comes equipped with GPS and one-key return to ensure that you don't lose it in the process. Best of all, you get all this for under $300.

4. Eachene E58 Quadcopter

An advanced beginner model

Weight: 100g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: 720p | Battery Size: 3.7V 500mAh Lipo | Range: 100 meters

Gravity sensor

One-key takeoff and landing

Unremarkable image quality

Proprietary battery

Another beginner option, the Eachene E58 is a step up from the Syma X5C for just a little bit more money. You get a 2-megapixel camera with a 120-degree viewing angle and capable of 720p video, while the drone has a range of 100 meters. And it has a night flight function with an LED. Plus, it folds up so that you can easily carry it in your pocket. It's been compared to the Mavic Pro (which you can see below), but it is still under $100.

5. Theefun Mini Remote Control Drone

A mini drone for the kids

Weight: 408g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: n/a | Battery Size: 3.7V 300mAh Li-poly | Range: 30 meters

Headless mode

Six-Axis Gyro Stablization System

No camera

Another tiny drone with a tiny price tag, the Theefun Mini benefits from a six-axis gyro stabilization system that will help beginners to fly straight. It doesn't have a camera, but the range is short so it will never be out of eyesight anyway. And at under $30, it's perfect for the younger members of your family.

6. DJI Mavic Air

This is the foldable drone you want in 2018

Weight: 430g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: 4K | Battery size: 2375mAh LiPo | Range: 10 kilometers

Incredible portability

4K video at up to 100Mbps

Slightly jerky gimbal controls

Could have better range

It's hard not to absolutely love the DJI Mavic Air, the premier foldable drone that can capture steady 4K video at 60 frames per second, yet fit into a backpack or even a jacket pocket. There aren't many compromises either if you're okay with 21-minute battery life. Our tests proves its true flight time can be as little as 18 minutes, but that's enough time for most people, especially if you buy into the recommended Fly More Bundle with three batteries (totally worth it).

7. Holy Stone HS190 Foldable Mini Nano Drone

A drone to take anywhere

Weight: 30g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: n/a | Battery Size: 3.7V 300mAh Li-poly | Range: 50 meters

One-key return

Foldable

Three speed modes

No camera

Though this drone is only 4.5 inches square, you can make it even more portable when you fold it up. Plus, this beginner drone features three speed modes so you can start slowly and increase your speed as your flying skills improve. You'll no doubt be doing the 360s this drone is capable of before too long. It lists at Amazon for only $35, but right now you can get an additional $5 off when you click the coupon box on the product page.

8. DJI Mavic Pro

Small and mighty

Weight: 734g | Controller: Yes | Camera resolution: 12.35MP | Battery Size: 3830mAh | Range: 4.3 miles

Highly portable

Dedicated remote control

Cheaper DJI Mavic Air is better in some areas

Until the DJI Spark and DJI Mavic Air came along, the Mavic Pro was the smallest drone in DJI's lineup. It also features folding arms so it can be stowed away in your bag. Don't let its small size fool you, though, as this pint-sized flyer boasts the kind of performance that DJI's larger drones are famous for.

The camera is mounted on a gimbal, which is unusual for drones of this size. It delivers fantastic results with both photos and video in good lighting, although the small size of the sensor means low-light shooting can sometimes be tricky. The Mavic Pro has a top speed of around 40 mph, so it's no slouch in that department, and the battery is good for around 20 to 25 minutes of aerial action.

As is the case with other DJI drones, the Mavic Pro comes with a dedicated remote control that uses your phone's display to show you exactly what the device is seeing. Range is quoted as being over four miles, giving you the opportunity to capture some amazing stills and video without worrying about the connection dropping.

9. Parrot Bebop 2

Offers a new perspective on drone flying

Weight: 500g | Controller: Optional | Camera resolution: 14MP | Battery Size: 2700mAh | Range: 300 metres

Fisheye lens allows for shake-free video recording

Optional controller and headset are excellent

Certain functions cost extra to unlock

The Bebop 2 is a mid-range offering that won't break the bank yet offers a surprising amount of features for the price. The camera utilizes a fisheye lens, and stabilization software removes the need for a gimbal; combined with the intelligent construction of the chassis, which uses rubber dampeners to reduce vibration in-flight, this results in video footage that's refreshingly judder-free.

On the downside, Parrot has locked away some of the Bebop 2's more interesting features, such as route planning and 'follow me' functionality, behind a paywall, which means the cost increases further if you want to use these. Battery life is also somewhat disappointing, so it may be worth investing in a spare power cell.

10. ZeroTech Dobby

A drone that's small enough to fit in your pocket

Weight: 199g | Controller: No | Camera resolution: 13MP | Battery Size: *970mAh | Range: 100 meters

Ultra-portable

Smartphone app is feature-rich

Battery life is poor

Despite its humble status (and rather odd name), the Dobby is a surprisingly powerful and versatile machine. Pitched by ZeroTech as a "selfie drone," it's small enough to fit in your bag, which gives it an advantage over many drones that are often too large to be carried around easily.

The small size of the Dobby means it gets battered around in strong winds, but on a good day its performance is impressive. It's controlled via a smartphone application and features such as orbital moves, object tracking and facial recognition are all included as standard, and are easy to execute. The drone's audio and visual sensors, fixed on its underside, mean you can perform palm take-offs and landings, and you can use it indoors.

11. DJI Spark

A Jedi-like small drone

Weight: 300g | Controller: Yes/Not included | Camera resolution: 12mp | Battery Size: 1480 mAh | Range: 2 km

Controller-free gesture controls

Absolutely tiny

Short flight time

Easily swayed by the wind

The DJI Spark is the company's most approachable drone. With its incredibly cool gesture controls that make you feel like a Jedi and its different colored body shells, it's definitely more fun out of the box than a lot of the others on this list.

It is easily controlled using your smartphone, but it's worth noting that that's the only controller you're going to have unless you fancy buying a separate controller. It's definitely affordable in terms of drones, but still we would like to have a controller thrown in for good measure.

It's an incredibly light drone, unsurprisingly as it's the size of a can. This is both one of its greatest strengths and its greatest weaknesses as it's super easy to carry around in your bag, but will be affected by wind during flight.