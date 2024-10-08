You can score a massive electric toothbrush discount on Prime Day: Here are all the sales we recommend

Some tech products are synonymous with massive online sales events, and that's more true than ever when it comes to electric toothbrush deals in this year's Amazon Prime Day sale. Whether you want a new Philips Sonicare, the latest Oral-B iO, or a water flosser to improve your dental hygiene, we're seeing mammoth discounts of up to 80% in this year's sale.



We've tried and tested many of the best electric toothbrushes on the market and know exactly which ones to recommend, and which deals you should take advantage of.

If you're not already using an electric toothbrush, there's never been a better time to switch. Extensive research shows that using an electric toothbrush will help you remove more plaque from your teeth while helping you keep on top of gum health.

If you're already using an electric toothbrush but want to upgrade, these deals are going to make switching up much more affordable. Failing that, they also make great holiday gifts!

US Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush and water flosser deals – quick list

Today's best US Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush and flosser deals

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was $109.96 now $59.95 at Amazon

The highly-rated Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean has already fallen back down to its lowest-ever price of $59. That's a massive $50 saving that gets you a toothbrush, travel case, two spare heads, and the charging kit you need. The Sonicare features a timer that helps you brush each part of your mouth for the same amount of time, and is rated for two weeks of battery life.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was $179.96 now $79.96 at Amazon

If you want to push the boat out a bit, this more impressive Philips Sonicare is $80 off at Amazon for Prime members, and there's an extra $20 coupon you can apply to bring it down to well over half price. That coupon takes us $10 below the previous lowest-ever price for the 6500, which comes with a built-in pressure sensor and brush replacement reminder.

Oral-B iO3: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B iO is a similarly priced electric toothbrush with a hefty $40 discount, down to just $59 from its normal price of $99. We've seen this as low as $44, but this is still pretty great value. Like the Sonicare, it also comes with two extra brush heads and a travel case, and features all the bells and whistles you'd expect including a two-minute timer and three different settings.

Oral-B Genius X Limited: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B Genius X is an electric toothbrush powered by AI, currently half price for Prime Members in the October sale. Score one for just $99 instead of $199 in three different colors. AI gives you personalized coaching to help you cover all areas of your mouth evenly, and you can even connect it to a smartphone.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser: was $99.99 now $72.95 at Amazon

Save money and cut waste with a water flosser that can help remove plaque and bacteria from those hard to reach places between your teeth. This Waterpik is $27 off its $100 list price. This one has been around for a few years, and we've seen it as low as $49.99, so it might pay to wait around a day or two longer.

Onlyone Water Dental Flosser Pick for Teeth: was $169.99 now $32.38 at Amazon

Perhaps the biggest deal we've seen, you can get a staggering $130 off this Onlyone Water Dental Flosser, down to a lowest-ever price of just $32. It comes with four different pressure settings and five different tips, as well as 300ml water tank. The battery should get you 30 days of use on a 3-hour charge, and it has over 1,000 ratings and a 4.8 score on Amazon.

UK Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush and water flosser deals – quick list

Today's best UK Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush and flosser deals

Oral-B Smart 6: was £219.99 now £79.46 at Amazon

The Oral-B Smart 6 has a massive £150 off in the UK, down to just £80 from its usual £219 price. That's the lowest price we've seen for some time, if not the all-time low of £55. Still, it's a monster deal on a toothbrush that comes with five modes, two weeks of battery life, and a premium travel case.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was £249 now £89.99 at Amazon

For your Philips Sonicare fix in you UK, you can save a whopping £150 on the 7900 series, down to just £89 instead of £249. There are four brushing modes and three intensity levels, as well as connectivity via the Sonicare app for personalized brushing insights. You'll also get four heads and a USB charging travel case.

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser: was £65 now £38 at Amazon

This rechargable water flosser with a build-in reservoir from Waterpik is a great way to dislodge bits of food from your teeth, and you can save £27 at Amazon right now.

