Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
Shop clearance prices from Apple, HP, Samsung, and LG
Walmart is doing some spring cleaning on its best-selling tech products, offering clearance prices on TVs, AirPods, laptops, headphones, smartwatches and more. As retailers get ready to release new 2025 models, you can score huge discounts on older-model products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Apple, Vizio and HP.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's tech clearance sale and hand-picked the 19 best offers. I've chosen highly rated products that are best sellers here at TechRadar and, most importantly, offer incredible value thanks to Walmart's discounts. Some highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $99.99, Samsung's stunning 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $999 and this HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for only $324.
Walmart's tech sale is a great way to snag a top-rated tech device at a stunningly low price if you don't need this year's latest and greatest gadgets. These are limited-time offers, and some products won't be available much longer due to stock availability.
Walmart Tech Clearance - today's 19 best deals
Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.
The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $22.99, which is only $4 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also get a 4-pack on sale for $69.99
If you want the cheapest Apple earbuds, Walmart has the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169 at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen this year and just $15 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $299 - that's a new record-low price.
Walmart's clearance sale has a $150 discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and have good sound (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.
Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $269, which is only $20 more than the lowest-ever price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a significant upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Apple's powerful iPad Air features a beautiful 1-inch Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Today's deal from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
Another budget laptop option from Walmart's tech clearance sale is HP's 14-inch laptop for $324. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
For just $248, you get this Hisense 58-inch TV with 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound. While it's an older model TV, released in 2017, it still comes with the Roku operating system for easy streaming, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400, which is an absolute steal.
This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size from a reputable brand. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.
This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.
If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. It offers HDR OLED, which analyzes each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.
Here's another big-screen TV deal from Vizio, down to $564 for the 75-inch QLED display. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.
You can shop more of today's best TV deals and cheap laptop deals. You can also browse more AirPods sales happening right now.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc.
