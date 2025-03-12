Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops

Walmart is doing some spring cleaning on its best-selling tech products, offering clearance prices on TVs, AirPods, laptops, headphones, smartwatches and more. As retailers get ready to release new 2025 models, you can score huge discounts on older-model products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Apple, Vizio and HP.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's tech clearance sale and hand-picked the 19 best offers. I've chosen highly rated products that are best sellers here at TechRadar and, most importantly, offer incredible value thanks to Walmart's discounts. Some highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $99.99, Samsung's stunning 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $999 and this HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for only $324.



Walmart's tech sale is a great way to snag a top-rated tech device at a stunningly low price if you don't need this year's latest and greatest gadgets. These are limited-time offers, and some products won't be available much longer due to stock availability.

Walmart Tech Clearance - today's 19 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Walmart If you want the cheapest Apple earbuds, Walmart has the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169 at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen this year and just $15 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $629 at Walmart Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $229 now $179 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $449 now $324 at Walmart Another budget laptop option from Walmart's tech clearance sale is HP's 14-inch laptop for $324. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart For just $248, you get this Hisense 58-inch TV with 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound. While it's an older model TV, released in 2017, it still comes with the Roku operating system for easy streaming, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400, which is an absolute steal.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size from a reputable brand. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Walmart If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. It offers HDR OLED, which analyzes each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.

Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $779.50 now $564 at Walmart Here's another big-screen TV deal from Vizio, down to $564 for the 75-inch QLED display. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

