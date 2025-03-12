Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops

Deals
By published

Shop clearance prices from Apple, HP, Samsung, and LG

Walmart tech clearance products for sale
(Image credit: Future)

Walmart is doing some spring cleaning on its best-selling tech products, offering clearance prices on TVs, AirPods, laptops, headphones, smartwatches and more. As retailers get ready to release new 2025 models, you can score huge discounts on older-model products from top brands like Samsung, LG, Apple, Vizio and HP.

Shop Walmart's full tech sale

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's tech clearance sale and hand-picked the 19 best offers. I've chosen highly rated products that are best sellers here at TechRadar and, most importantly, offer incredible value thanks to Walmart's discounts. Some highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $99.99, Samsung's stunning 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $999 and this HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for only $324.

Walmart's tech sale is a great way to snag a top-rated tech device at a stunningly low price if you don't need this year's latest and greatest gadgets. These are limited-time offers, and some products won't be available much longer due to stock availability.

Walmart Tech Clearance - today's 19 best deals

Roku Express HD
Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

View Deal
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22.99 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $22.99, which is only $4 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

You can also get a 4-pack on sale for $69.99

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99.99 at Walmart

If you want the cheapest Apple earbuds, Walmart has the AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Walmart

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169 at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen this year and just $15 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS)
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS): was $399 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $299 - that's a new record-low price.

View Deal
Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $199.95 at Walmart

Walmart's clearance sale has a $150 discount on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and have good sound (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a very solid deal.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $269 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $269, which is only $20 more than the lowest-ever price. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a significant upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024)
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Walmart

Apple's powerful iPad Air features a beautiful 1-inch Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Today's deal from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020)
Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $629 at Walmart

Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

View Deal
Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315: was $229 now $179 at Walmart

This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

View Deal
HP 15.6-inch laptop
HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $449 now $324 at Walmart

Another budget laptop option from Walmart's tech clearance sale is HP's 14-inch laptop for $324. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV: was $252 now $148 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

View Deal
Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV
Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart

For just $248, you get this Hisense 58-inch TV with 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound. While it's an older model TV, released in 2017, it still comes with the Roku operating system for easy streaming, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

View Deal
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

View Deal
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart

Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400, which is an absolute steal.

View Deal
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size from a reputable brand. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

View Deal
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart

This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

View Deal
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Walmart

If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. It offers HDR OLED, which analyzes each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.

View Deal
Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $779.50 now $564 at Walmart

Here's another big-screen TV deal from Vizio, down to $564 for the 75-inch QLED display. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

View Deal

You can shop more of today's best TV deals and cheap laptop deals. You can also browse more AirPods sales happening right now.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Walmart tech sale clearance
Walmart's huge tech sale is live – clearance prices on OLED TVs, laptops and AirPods
Walmart sale deals
Walmart's massive spring sale is live – TVs, appliances, AirPods, and furniture from $17
Amazon deals
Walmart just launched a huge end-of-year sale - here are 25 deals I'd buy now
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Amazon tech deals
There's a huge tech sale at Amazon - OLED TVs, AirPods, and cheap laptops from $9.99
Amazon tech deals
Amazon's holiday weekend sale is live – I've found the 25 best tech deals starting at $17.99
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
Latest in Deals
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 on green grey background with price cut text overlay
Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
Fortnite Lawless
After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite
More about seasonal sales
Apple deals

Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
Samsung OLED TV S90C on blue green background with price cut sign

One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to an unbelievable price for March Madness
MSI&#039;s four available motherboard sizes

Motherboard sizes explained: which should you buy in 2025?
See more latest
Most Popular
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
AirPods 4 are down to $99 again, but there's a better AirPods Pro 2 deal that I'd buy
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Google Pixel 9 on green grey background with price cut text overlay
Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week
A man working on his laptop.
Keep your company’s sensitive data safe with Dashlane— now 25% off Business and Business Plus plans for a limited time
Fortnite Lawless
After Nike and Adidas trainers, it was only a matter of time until Crocs got added to Fortnite
SanDisk portable SSD on a blue background
Get a 2TB portable SSD for less than $0.07 per GB in this limited-time deal at Amazon
Apple deals
Cheaper than Black Friday: AirPods, iPads, and MacBook deals are live at Amazon
cyberpowerpc gamer supreme gaming PC on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Need a super-cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 has dropped to $44.99