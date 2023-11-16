Walmart's Black Friday ad is live - here are 13 deals worth buying before they sell out

Prepare yourself: Walmart Black Friday deals are coming your way, and the bargains are excellent. Walmart has just unveiled its Black Friday ad, which teases its hottest Black Friday deals, including cheap TVs, Apple devices, toys, vacuums, laptops, kitchen appliances, and Christmas decor.



• Browse the full Walmart Black Friday ad



This year's Walmart Black Friday sale officially kicks off online on November 22 at 3 PM ET and in stores on the 24th at 6 AM local time. I've gone through Walmart's Black Friday ad and picked out the 13 best Black Friday deals worth buying, which will probably sell out.



Walmart has already launched one Black Friday sale, and as expected, the hottest deals sold out within hours. We expect the same thing to happen on November 22, thanks to stunning prices that you won't find anywhere else on Apple's AirPods Pro 2, smart TVs, the Apple Watch SE, air fryers, and robot vacuums.



Keep in mind that if you're a Walmart Plus member, you will gain early access to Walmart Black Friday deals, allowing you to shop at noon ET instead of 3 PM ET on November 22. If you're not a Walmart Plus subscriber, you can sign up for $12.95 per month and get early access to the sale, plus perks like unlimited free delivery with no minimum order cost.

Walmart Black Friday ad - 13 deals worth buying

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. The AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart will have the lowest price we've ever seen on November 22. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We predict this will sell out within hours of the early access sale going live, so it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's Black Friday deals will include the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – a new record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Onn. 43-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $98 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. This is a fantastic price on a 43-inch HD smart TV, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a 43-inch HD TV.

Apple Watch SE, 2023 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $179 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. Another Walmart Black Friday deal that will go fast is the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $179. That's a record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 9, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Gourmia All-in-One Air Fryer: $50 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. One of our bargains from Walmart's Black Friday ad is the Gourmia air fryer, on sale for just $50. The 14-qt air fryer has it all, including a full rotisserie set, air fry baskets, an oven rack, and a drip tray. It also includes 12 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, and more.

Evergreen Classics Pre-Lit 7.5' Christmas Tree: $78 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Walmart's Black Friday deals include this 7.5-foot tree for just $78 - an incredible price. The top-rated artificial Benton Pine is pre-lit with 300 changing LED lights that offer eight color-changing light effects.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24 now $9.88 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, thanks to Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale, you can get these excellent, affordable, and comfortable buds for under $10. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control, and a whopping 32-hour battery life. A bargain.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to larger-screen options, and it still offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD - all for under $200.

Shark IQ 2-in1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $188 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. Looking to add a robot vacuum and mop to your appliance stable? Walmart's Black Friday ad has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum and mop for just $188. The Shark IQ can vacuum and sonic mop hard floors all at the same time and includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $188 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart's Black Friday ad includes the TCL 4-Series 4K TV on sale for just $188. An incredible price for a 55-inch display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

onn. 7-inch Tablet: was $59 now $29 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. This is probably the cheapest price you'll find on a tablet, and it won't stick around for long when Walmart's Black Friday sale goes live. The budget tablet features a seven-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life - great specs for what you're paying.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $239.95 now $185.49 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great Christmas gift idea, and Walmart's Black Friday sale will have the Ranger 2.0 model on sale for $185.49 - the lowest price you can find. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand and comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, making it easier to clean.