This year's best TV gets $1,000 slashed off price at Samsung's holiday sale

The gorgeous Samsung S90C OLED was crowned TechRadar's best TV of 2023, and it's getting a price cut at Samsung's holiday event. For a limited time, you can get Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,599 (was $2,599) - that's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price you'll find for the stunning display.



In our Samsung S90C review, we awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



Today's deal is not only a record-low price for the Samsung S90C, but it's also an incredible price for a high-end OLED TV. Samsung's holiday event ends on Sunday and the tech giant is offering free shipping by Christmas Day.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the flagship S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,299 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,299 - a new record-low. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,300, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,396

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a holiday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for the lowest price of $1,899. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can also get the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

