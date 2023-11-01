The Walmart Black Friday ad is live - here are the 11 best deals worth buying

Walmart has just unveiled its official Black Friday ad with stunningly low prices on TVs, air fryers, vacuums, AirPods, toys, laptops, and more. As a TechRadar deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's Black Friday ad to bring you the 11 best deals worth buying.



• Preview the full Walmart Black Friday ad



Walmart's Black Friday sale will officially kick off online on November 8 at 3 PM ET and in stores on November 10 at 6 AM local time. Like in years past, the Walmart Black Friday ad showcases the stand-out deals available at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, allowing you to browse the bargains before the sale begins.



So, what are the hottest Black Friday deals from Walmart's upcoming sale? There are plenty to choose from, but the best of the best include Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for only $69, this 50-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. marked down to $148, and the all-new Gourmia 7-quart air fryer for just $35.



Keep in mind that the best Walmart Black Friday deals, which include record-low prices, will sell out quickly, and it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership, which will gain you early access to the sale, allowing you to shop at noon ET instead of 3 PM ET. If you're not a Walmart Plus subscriber, you can sign up today and get early access to the sale. In fact, Walmart is currently offering a 50% discount on its membership, bringing the price down to $49 a year with perks that include unlimited free delivery with no minimum order cost - something that can add up over the holidays.

Walmart Black Friday ad - the 11 best deals

Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $148 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. A 50-inch 4K smart TV for under $150 is unheard of, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more - a fantastic value for a mid-size 4K TV.

Gourmia 7 Qt Digital Air Fryer: $35 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Walmart's Black Friday ad has the Gourmia digital air fryer on sale for just $35 - a price unheard of. Perfect for families, the Ninja air fryer features a 7-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $298 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Walmart will bring the 55-inch display back on sale for just $298 - and we don't expect it will hang around for long. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $300, which is an incredible deal.

Ninja Professional Blender: $50 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. If you're looking for a cheap blender, you can grab this Ninja professional blender on sale for just $50 at Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale. The blender delivers 1000 watts of power and the 72-oz pitcher allows you to blend up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $69 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. The best deal from Walmart's Black Friday ad might just be Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for a stunning price of just $69 - the lowest price you'll ever find and an incredible value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership to gain early access.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $479.99 now $329 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $35 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. You'll be able to get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of just $35 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm): was $429.99 now $379 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Walmart's Black Friday sale will drop the smartwatch down to an all-time low of $379. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Hisense R6 Series 75-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2023): $398 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. If you're looking to grab a big-screen budget TV, Walmart's Black Friday ad includes this Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $398. For that amount, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

On sale starting November 8. If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum but don't want to shell out for a pricey Dyson, this Tienco model is a great option, and Walmart's Black Friday ad has the vacuum marked down to $99.99 - a new record-low. The cordless vac can work on dry and wet spills and stains and works across hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile floors.