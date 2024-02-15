Samsung's Presidents' Day TV sale is live: $1,000 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

It's almost Presidents' Day weekend, which means Samsung has kicked off its Presidents' Day TV sale with massive savings on best-rated 4K, QLED and OLED displays. I've rounded up the best deals from Samsung's Presidents' Day sale below, with over $1,000 in savings and prices starting at just $549.99.



Presidents' Day TV sales are a fantastic opportunity to score a record-low price on last year's displays before the tech giant releases its 2024 TV lineup. That means you score a gorgeous new Samsung display at an incredible price if you don't mind an older model TV.



Some of the best offers include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, on sale for $1,599.99, this 70-inch 4K Crystal TV marked down to $549.99 and the stunning 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED on sale for $1,199.99.



See more of Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals below, and check out our Presidents' Day TV sales roundup for more offers. You can also visit our main Presidents' Day sales guide for all the best offers around the web.

Samsung Presidents' Day TV sales

Samsung 70-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $549.99 at Samsung

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 70-inch model for $549.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system nd a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the best-selling 55-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and you can get the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

Samsung 86-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2021): was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a TechRadar best-seller, and Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has the 86-inch model marked down to $1,599.99 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. The 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,100 discount on Samsung's gorgeous 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, which brings the price down to $2,199.99. The QN90C Series features incredible brightness and an anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology, so everyone at your party will have a premium picture experience.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 67-inch model for $2,299.99. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

