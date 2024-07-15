Prime Day is tomorrow, but Best Buy has a huge sale right now - shop 15 deals I'd buy

While everyone's attention is on Amazon Prime Day, which officially begins tomorrow, Best Buy has quietly launched a rival sale. Dubbed the "Black Friday in July" sale, Best Buy is competing with the retail giant with equally impressive deals on TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more.



• Shop Best Buy's full Black Friday in July sale



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've reviewed Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale and hand-picked 15 deals that are worth buying. Best Buy is pulling out all the stops to try and take a piece of the Prime Day pie with record-low prices on best-selling gadgets from brands like Samsung, Apple, LG, Dyson, HP, and Dell. Some highlights include LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an all-time low price of $1,399.99, Apple's mighty iPad Pro marked down to $599, and Dell's Inspiron 15 Touch Screen Laptop for just $349.99.



Apart from the crazy-good deals, the best part about Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is that no membership is required. Unlike Amazon's Prime Day sale, everyone can shop today's deals, but keep in mind that offers end at Midnight on Wednesday.

Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale: the 15 best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and matches the current offer at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1): was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Best Buy has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $599 at Best Buy

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting an impressive $200 discount, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $599.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Pro line sits at the top of Apple's tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model, so this is a deal that's not to be missed.

HP 14 laptop: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

This 14-inch HP laptop comes with an Intel Pentium processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $149.99.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

This Dell Inspiron 15 is getting a $280 price cut, now down to a record-low price of $349.99. The impressive combination of an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is perfect for an everyday Windows machine, plus you're getting a 15-inch Touch display.

ASUS TUF A16 16-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy

This budget gaming laptop is even more affordable with a huge $420 discount at Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. The laptop comes with a high-performing AMD Ryzen 7700S Series and 16GB of memory. Alongside the Radeon RX7700S V8G graphics, you'll get all the power you need at an incredible price.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Don't miss this great MacBook Air M2 deal from Best Buy. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $449 at Best Buy

You can grab a $50 discount on a brand-new Xbox Series X console, bringing the price down to $449. The best-selling Xbox console rarely gets discounted, so this is a great deal that isn't currently available at Amazon.

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $569.90 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Best Buy has the top-rated Dyson V11 Plus on sale for $449.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V11 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $209.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size display, the best-selling Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for an incredible price of $209.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $449,99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

The TCL 55-inch Class QLED 4K TV is more than just a large TV with a QLED panel. Of course, those richer colors are great to see, but the TV also has a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight, so you get a brighter image. There’s also Motion Rate 240, which helps maintain exceptional motion clarity. A dedicated game mode provides a 120Hz variable refresh rate, meaning a silky smooth experience even if the action is fast-moving. Overall, it's an impressive TV for the price.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale has dropped the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99, thanks to a massive $700 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. You're also getting customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a $400 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,199.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,400, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

