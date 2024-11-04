Our top-rated TV just crashed to a stunning price at Samsung's Black Friday sale

While we're still weeks away from Black Friday, Samsung has jumped the gun by launching early Black Friday deals. Unsurprisingly, some of the best offers are on Samsung TVs, including TechRdar's best-rated TV, the stunning S90C OLED.



The retailer is selling the 65-inch S90C OLED TV for $1,299.99 (originally $2,599.99) – a whopping $1,200 discount and a record-low price. It's such an incredible deal that I can't imagine the retailer will drop this specific model any further on Black Friday proper.



Ranked as our best TV and awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.

Early Black Friday deal: Samsung's S90C OLED TV

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is down to $1,299.99, thanks to Samsung's early Black Friday sale. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000+ price cut.

I've listed more of Samsung's best early Black Friday TV deals below, which include record-low prices of 4K, QLED and OLED displays.

More Black Friday Samsung TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung's all-new 50-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $249.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking.

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,899.99 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's Black Friday deal from Samsung brings the price of the 55-inch model down to $1,899.99, which is a $700 discount and a record-low price.

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 is $1,200 off thanks to today's early Black Friday sale - a record-low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

