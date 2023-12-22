Need a last-minute gift? Christmas is saved with these handy gift card deals

The hour is late but not all is lost if you're still looking for a last-minute Christmas gift for your loved ones. Several retailers have some great options for eGift cards right now - all of which can be delivered to your (or someone else's) inbox immediately.

There are even gift card deals that throw in something a little extra right now - all of which I've rounded up below. My list starts with classics such as Amazon, Walmart, and Target, all good 'safe' options, but you'll also find some great gift cards for gamers, tech lovers, and outdoorsy types.

A couple of highlights include a $10 bonus gift card when you spend $75 on an Apple gift card at Walmart, a $10 bonus when you spend over $50 at IKEA and a nice little saving on a Nintendo eShop gift card at Amazon. Check out the full list and if you need more recommendations check out our main Christmas sales page.

Christmas gifts - 10 best eGift cards today

Amazon gift card: from as little as $25

Ahh the classic - the Amazon gift card. If you're looking for the safest of the safe for a Christmas gift you can't get any safer than an Amazon gift card. It's a little soulless but you can at least personalize your card with some custom backdrops and messages. And, let's face it, with millions of listings your giftee isn't going to have any trouble finding something they want or need on Amazon.

Target: eGift cards from $5

Another great option for a Christmas eGift card is Target, which offers customizable cards of anywhere from $5 to $500 in value. As with Amazon, you can personalize your card here with various backgrounds to give it a more Holiday-centric look.

Etsy gift card: starting at $25

This is a good option if you want to get something more thoughtful than the usual Amazon gift card but are stuck for specific ideas. Etsy's vast range of boutique sellers means it's perfect for things like jewellery, clothing, and decor - especially if you want something a little different or quirky. There are too many options to list here, but you'll find plenty of items for $25 or under across a wide range of categories at Etsy.

Audible Premium Plus: four months for £7.99 £5.95 per month at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can currently get a whole three months of the excellent audiobook streaming service Audible for just £5.95 per month - a massive saving of 60% overall versus the usual £14.99 subscription fee. It's not some cut-down version of a subscription, either. You get full access to the Audible Plus catalogue of over 11,000 books and podcasts, and, crucially, one free book token per month. That means that even if you decide to cancel your sub after four months, you still have four free books in your library to keep forever.

Apple gift card: spend $75, get $10 Walmart gift card free

Here's a nifty little promotion from Walmart that not only rewards a giftee with a sizeable $75 Apple gift card, but bags you a $10 voucher to spend at Walmart. This gift card is perfect for not only reducing the cost of your pricey Apple purchases but for Apple App Store purchases (games, movies, apps, and much more). Not only that, but it can be delivered via email, which is super handy if you're up against the clock ahead of Christmas.

IKEA gift card: buy $50 in gift cards, get $10 gift card free

What do you get the adult who has everything for Christmas? An IKEA gift card is an all-round safe bet. Better yet still, you're going to get yourself a nice little $10 bonus freebie if you buy at least $50 in gift cards ahead of Christmas. Note, however, that this eGiftcard is only redeemable on the IKEA website, not in-store (click and collect is still an option).

Nintendo eShop gift card: was $10 now $8.98 at Amazon

It's not a massive saving, but Amazon has 10% off Nintendo Shop gift cards right now - a great little gift for a Nintendo Switch fan. This particular gift card is designed for use on the Switch e-store, meaning no credit card is required and it can be used to fund thousands of games.

Lululemon: eGift cards up to $1,000 in value

If you know someone likes to work out, they're sure to love a Lululemon branded eGift card. With a wide range of comfortable clothing for both working out and casual use, there's plenty to spend a gift card on at Lululemon. Also available at this retailer are a range of accessories like bags, hats, and footwear.

REI: personalized eGift cards from $10

A great option for the 'outdoorsy' type of recipient, you'll be sure your adventurous friends and family have plenty to choose from at REI. Not only can you get a whole range of apparel from brands such as North Face and Patagonia here, but there are plenty of specialist sports-focused goods for serious hobbyists. Hiking, climbing, camping, and running are all covered here.

