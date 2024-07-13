Massive weekend sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day - 41 deals I'd recommend

Amazon Prime Day 2024 doesn't officially start until Tuesday and Wednesday next week, but that hasn't stopped the retailer from offering incredible warm-up offers this weekend. In fact, we've already got enticing Prime Day deals on everything from air fryers to big-screen TVs.

If you're looking to get in on the action early then you'll find the 41 best deals we've found (so far) just down below. As deals editor at TechRadar, I've been covering Amazon's big sale for over four years now and I'd say these early promotions are the strongest yet - particularly the 'official' listings on Amazon devices and services.

A couple of highlights include record-low prices on smart security devices, awesome bonus free trials for Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited, and more than one excellent cheap air fryer deal. There are also TVs, vacuums, soundbars, and record-low prices on some of our favorite game controllers. Note that some of the deals on this page are Prime-member exclusives and therefore will need an active membership (easy to get with the 30-day free trial).

Of course, these early deals will be joined by hundreds of others once Prime Day officially starts on Tuesday. If you're looking for more recommendations, be sure to check in with TechRadar as we'll be covering events closely - and posting plenty of expert-picks based on our extensive product testing.

Today's best early Prime Day deals

All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed £30 off the price for Prime members ahead of Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Blink Video Doorbell + Blink Outdoor Camera: was £149.98 now £54.99 at Amazon

This ideal starter kit for keeping you safer at home is now down to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day. The bundle comes with the Blink Outdoor, a wire-free battery-powered HD security camera so you can keep an eye on things outside, plus a Blink Video Doorbell that provides alerts any time someone calls around. Both work day and night and set up only takes a few minutes. You’d normally expect to buy just one of these units at this price so it’s a fantastic deal if you have Amazon Prime.

Blink Home Security Starter Kit: was £184.97 now £79.99 at Amazon

Saving you from needing to buy individual products, the Blink Home Security Starter Kit has it all. It comes with a wire-free battery-powered HD security camera for the outdoors including infrared night vision, while the indoor one does exactly the same but without weatherproofing. Through the app, you can check out what’s going on inside and outside your home, while the video doorbell means you can easily see and respond to visitors.

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon

This bundle gives you two of the best devices for any smart home. The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video, crisp night vision, and easy two-way talk options. You can listen out for anyone coming over thanks to the Echo Pop while the stylish speaker also makes it easy to control the rest of your smart home or simply learn about the latest news.

Blink Mini: was £39.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during big sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for a new record-low price of £15.99. This cheap and straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system: was £189.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price that you can connect to your existing modem and spread around your home to eliminate dead zones. This one is genuinely an early Prime Day deal too as it's only available to members.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this early Prime Day deal available exclusively for Prime members. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this extended free trial that's perfect for book lovers.

Audible: three months free

Prefer audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

Prime Gaming: get 15 free PC games through July 26

Amazon is giving away 15 PC games for free from now until July 26. Titles include the inventive swindler adventure Card Shark, tricksy multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc, classic shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the somewhat maligned assassination sandbox Hitman Absolution. It's a decent haul, overall.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £549.99 now £329.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a healthier budget and you need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. An all-around solid TV for the price.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

Samsung Q80D 4K QLED TV: was £1,399 now £949 at Amazon

The Samsung Q80D delivers excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors. It covers all the bases at a mid-range price and has an extensive list of gaming features, including 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Already a good value, this early Prime Day deal makes it even better by knocking £450 off.

Apple AirTag (single): was £35 now £28 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $23.99 / £29 right now.

Four pack: was £119 now £94 at Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £129.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: Available in its stainless steel model, UK buyers can now cook food in different ways at a rare price drop. The added bonus of the air fryer's clear window means that you can check the progress of your cooking, while its OdourEase technology uses filters to help reduce cooking smells. While you may not need to take advantage of all its cooking settings, for a huge 62% discount, why not become a jack of all (air frying) trades?

Cosori Pro LE L501 air fryer: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for that perfect air fryer, then the Cosori Pro LE was already a good choice, but add in this 40% discount, it's a fantastic choice. Not only does it look great thanks to its sleek exterior, but it yields great results on everything from fries to chicken wings. We really liked this model when we reviewed it a while ago and today's deal on Amazon brings it down to the lowest price we've seen.

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £215.99 at Ninja

The Ninja Double Stack air fryer sits two drawers one on top of the other, to offer a generous cooking capacity but a small footprint. The performance is as excellent, with intuitive controls, efficient cooking and useful presets. Use code STACKED20 to knock over £50 off.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine: was £169.99 now £69 at Amazon

With an incredible £100 saving, this is a deal not to be missed if you're in need of an easy to use single-serve coffee machine. With a choice of five serving sizes and a mess-free pod design, this coffee machine makes simple work of producing smooth crema-topped coffee.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker: was £200 now £88.95 at Amazon

It's hard to believe that this offer is better than Amazon's Black Friday deals from 2023, but it's true. Convenient coffee at a price mark lower than £100 is a rare find, showing that you don't have to splash out on an advanced coffee machine if simplicity is all you're after.

Shark IZ300UKT cordless vacuum: was £379.99 now £229 at Amazon

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap is a powerful and versatile cordless vacuum that performs equally well on hard floors as it does carpet. It comes with some impressive hair-detangling features and a separate Pet tool, making it especially good for those with four-legged friends in the home. It's rare to see this model for such a low price, and based on historic patterns, this deal won't stick around long. The same deal is available at Very, if you prefer.

Vax Blade 4: was £369.99 now £219 at Amazon

The Vax Blade 4 is an older vacuum now but it's still a great appliance and this offer is such great value for money. As well as the vacuum, you get two batteries that give you up to 90 minutes of run time, a stretch hose and a motorised pet tool. We're fans of the device, too, giving it four stars in our Vax Blade 4 review for its powerful suction, flexible uses and generous extras.

Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was £249.99 now £199 at Amazon

We're fans of Eufy robot vacuums here at TechRadar as they offer some of the best cheap options in a relatively expensive category. To that point, here's a well-priced budget-friendly model currently on sale for Prime Day. It comes with all the basic features you'd expect, including strong suction, smart laser navigation and edge cleaning to hoover up dirt throughout your home across both hard floors and carpets.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £479 now £399 at Amazon

If you've got a budget of around £400 for a laptop then here's a great way to spend it. You get a solid mid-range device from Dell for the price, which comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. That's a good set of components for your day-to-day needs and light work. All-around performance is good, multitasking capabilities are fine and you will get some speedy load times. Sure, it's a little bulky at 15.6 inches in size, features some dated tech and the battery life of around 6 hours isn't ideal for portability. Still, this is a decent laptop for the price.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £749.99 now £545 at Amazon

A laptop at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. We would have preferred a more powerful processor to help it keep up with more demanding jobs, but this is still a reasonably powerful laptop for handling the majority of computing needs.

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3: was £1,699 now £1,494.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest current-gen MacBook Pro in the UK, this is it right now. At a £204 discount, you get the base M3 chip, 8GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD – and, of course, bragging rights because you've got the sleekest-looking laptop in the office.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

An ultra-portable power bank that can fit in your pocket, the Anker Nano Power Bank has now been slashed to a mere £29.99 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, which is an excellent price for a 10,000mAh battery. With a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying handle, there’s nowhere you can’t take this power bank. There are also two extra ports, allowing for three-way charging of multiple devices.

Honor Pad 8: was £269.99 now £149.49 at Amazon

This Honor Pad 8 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch budget tablet. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive battery life, a smooth display and OK storage at 128GB. Overall, it's a good tablet for those basic tasks we've outlined, but it will struggle with gaming and multitasking.

Anker Soundcore Q20: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Here's a super-low price for an impressive pair of cheap noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded them four stars in our Anker Soundcore Q20 review for their excellent battery life, comfortable fit and solid sound quality. Of course, the noise-cancellation can't compete with the high-end options from the likes of Sony and Bose, but considering these are hundreds of pounds cheaper the value for money is undeniable if you need some basic headphones to get the job done.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

In the UK, these talented earbuds are now £30 off, which means 18% of the RRP stays with you. I need to impress upon you that a) this is the first ever discount we've seen on new 2024 earbuds and b) as TR's audio editor, I personally reviewed them – feel free to check out my glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review – and for sound and noise cancellation, they're a stone cold bargain at this all-new lowest ever price.

Marshall Stanmore III: was £349.99 now £269.99 at Amazon UK

You can snap up the Marshall Stanmore III for 23% less than its usual price – now that's a bargain worth shouting about! Whether you're a metalhead or a house music lover, you'll almost certainly be impressed by the Stanmore III's excellent audio quality. It's also super easy to adjust EQ settings and thus alter the speaker's sound to your liking, either via the speaker itself or the Marshall Bluetooth app. What are you waiting for? Grab it while you still can!

Amazon Fire TV 2.0ch soundbar: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Aiming for simplicity, the Amazon Fire TV is a modest upgrade to your TV sound. Offering clear speech and surprisingly spatial virtual surround sound, Bluetooth streaming and Fire TV features, it's a cheap soundbar for those who need a sound boost. At under £100, it won't break the bank. This soundbar is set to ship from 29th July, but this pre-order deal saves you some money.

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £499.99 now £349.99 at Amazon

Offering immersive Dolby Atmos sound with plenty of weighty bass and an excellent sense of direction, the Hisense AX5125H proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get cinematic, spatial sound. The AX5125H is under £500 full price – already great value – but with £150 off, it's easily the best budget Dolby Atmos system around. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review as a result.

Denon DHT-S517 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £379 now £279 at Amazon

Another soundbar from renowned audio manufacturer Denon, the Denon DHT-S517 delivers Dolby Atmos with up-firing speakers, comes with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming and a wireless subwoofer for extra bass – and thanks to this early Prime Day deal, it's all available for under £300. A steal for a Denon soundbar with this much to offer.

Samsung HW-Q800C 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £849.99 now £465 at Amazon

The best soundbar of 2023, the Samsung HW-Q800C delivers powerful Dolby Atmos immersion while also maintaining detail and refinement better than any other soundbar in this price range. It's already one of the best-value Dolby Atmos soundbars and with this Prime Day deal knocking off a huge 45%, its value is even better.

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

An extra 1TB of storage space can be invaluable on current-gen Xbox consoles, especially if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber finding their onboard storage rapidly eaten up by massive games. This Seagate card is typically tough to recommend at its eye-watering retail price but deals like this make one of the best Xbox accessories vastly more accessible.

CRKD Nitro Deck: was £59.99 now £42.49 at Amazon

For adding additional functionality to your Switch, the CRKD Nitro Deck can’t be beat – particularly with £17.50 off its list price. You’ll get Hall effect thumbsticks for precise control without stick drift, swappable thumbstick toppers, and re-mappable back buttons that give you extra control over your console. You really won’t find any other Switch accessory that offers this kind of value.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): £38.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the upcoming price hike by securing three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the old rate. You can currently stack up to 36 months' worth, so be sure to pick up enough to continue your subscription for as long as you need.

Xbox Game Pass Core (12 months): £49.99 at Amazon

You can also beat the rise with this 12-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass Core. Options for one-month, three-month, and six-month memberships are also available below.

3 month: Amazon - £17.99

6 month: Amazon - £29.99

Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor: was £64.99 now £53.54 at Amazon

Offering just over £10 off with a handy coupon, this is the best deal for the Xbox Wireless Controller Nocturnal Vapor colorway we’ve ever seen. The Xbox Wireless Controller offers a hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, allows you to play across many devices, including Xbox, PC and mobile devices and offers a whopping 40-hour battery life. It’s a great pad and the deal is only sweetened with that bargain price.

GameSir Kaleid: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

One of our new favorite Xbox controllers owing to its excellent build quality, drift-resistant thumbsticks and affordable price tag, the GameSir Kaleid comes highly recommended, especially if you're a fan of slick RGB lighting and high levels of customization.