Last-minute gifts at Amazon that arrive before Christmas - deals starting at $17.99

The countdown is on. We're less than 10 days away from Christmas, and if you're still searching for a last-minute gift - Amazon has you covered. The retailer not only has a wide range of gift ideas that arrive before Christmas but also happen to be on sale. That means you can check someone off your list and save money - win/win.



I've gone through Amazon's site and listed today's 15 best last-minute gifts, with prices starting at just $17.99. You'll find top-rated kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, vacuums, and home items from brands like Apple, Keurig, and Tineco.



A few of my favorite deals include Apple's wildly popular AirTags on sale for $72.99 for a four-pack, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop espresso maker on sale for $99, and Amazon's Echo Spot on sale for $44.99.



Currently, all of Amazon's gift ideas below arrive before Christmas for Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. You can also visit our Christmas sales roundup, which includes more deals that arrive before December 25.

Today's 15 best last-minute gifts at Amazon

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display. Arrives before Christmas

Sweese store Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $24.99 now $22.99 at Amazon This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Christmas gift for the coffee lover in your life. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price. Arrives before Christmas

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite last-minute gift is Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet, on sale for a record-low price of $54.99. It's a great gift idea for anyone on your list, with an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Arrives before Christmas

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon Give the gift of home security with the best-selling Ring Doorbell for just $59.99. I own the Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $72.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets and makes a great stocking stuffer. Today's deal from Amazon brings a four-pack down to $72.99, which is only $3 more than the record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. Arrives before Christmas

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $87.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low. Arrives before Christmas

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $129.95 now $99 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe by Breville is on sale for its cheapest price yet. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience. Arrives before Christmas

Eufy Robot vacuum 11S MAX: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon A robot vacuum has always been on my Christmas wish list, and maybe this year, it will come true thanks to this deal on the popular Eufy model. The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when it encounters a spot needing a deeper cleaning. Arrives before Christmas